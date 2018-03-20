Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor Jr
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Pascal Rauchenecker
  3. Nick Davis
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Sun Mar 25
Articles
Full Schedule
On This Day in Moto: March 20

On This Day in Moto March 20

March 20, 2018 3:45pm
by:

March 20

1982 

Suzuki's Mark Barnett completed his weekend sweep at Houston SX inside the Astrodome, this time taking the win over Yamaha's Broc Glover and Kawasaki's Jeff Ward. Team Honda's Donnie Hansen, the series frontrunner, nabbed fourth place in Texas. 

1983

And one year later, Barnett did it again in Houston, winning in the Astrodome for a fifth time in three years. The only race he lost in that span was the previous night's main event to Bob "Hurricane" Hannah. Barnett had crashed and struggled to finish 12th. On the second night, he beat eventual 1983 AMA Supercross Champion David Bailey and Yamaha's Broc Glover.

1999

Jeremy McGrath won his third race in a row in AMA Supercross, this time taking the Minneapolis round on his way to a sixth series title. Suzuki's Larry Ward and Honda riders Mike LaRocco and Michael Pichon followed. 

The 125cc main event went to Suzuki factory rider David Pingree, with Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Nathan Ramsey second and Yamaha of Troy's Casey Lytle third. 

2004

In one of the most surprising and popular wins in supercross lore, the veteran Mike LaRocco won his hometown Indianapolis Supercross on his Amsoil/Factory Connection Honda, making him the oldest rider ever to win a main event at that point. Only recently would that record fall to Justin Brayton, another Honda rider who, like LaRocco in 2004, was racing for a private team. Kevin Windham finished second while series points leader Chad Reed recovered to third after crashing in the first turn.

In the 125cc class, James Stewart's perfect run through the East Region would end with a hellacious practice crash in which he suffered a concussion, forcing him out of that evening's race. It opened the door for Yamaha of Troy's Josh Hansen to get his first career win over Kawasaki-mounted Paul Carpenter and his teammate Danny Smith. 

Here's Mike LaRocco with his son riding on the tank from Cycle News.