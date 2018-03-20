On This Day in Moto: March 20

March 20 1982 Suzuki's Mark Barnett completed his weekend sweep at Houston SX inside the Astrodome, this time taking the win over Yamaha's Broc Glover and Kawasaki's Jeff Ward. Team Honda's Donnie Hansen, the series frontrunner, nabbed fourth place in Texas.

1983 And one year later, Barnett did it again in Houston, winning in the Astrodome for a fifth time in three years. The only race he lost in that span was the previous night's main event to Bob "Hurricane" Hannah. Barnett had crashed and struggled to finish 12th. On the second night, he beat eventual 1983 AMA Supercross Champion David Bailey and Yamaha's Broc Glover.

1999 Jeremy McGrath won his third race in a row in AMA Supercross, this time taking the Minneapolis round on his way to a sixth series title. Suzuki's Larry Ward and Honda riders Mike LaRocco and Michael Pichon followed.

The 125cc main event went to Suzuki factory rider David Pingree, with Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Nathan Ramsey second and Yamaha of Troy's Casey Lytle third. 2004 In one of the most surprising and popular wins in supercross lore, the veteran Mike LaRocco won his hometown Indianapolis Supercross on his Amsoil/Factory Connection Honda, making him the oldest rider ever to win a main event at that point. Only recently would that record fall to Justin Brayton, another Honda rider who, like LaRocco in 2004, was racing for a private team. Kevin Windham finished second while series points leader Chad Reed recovered to third after crashing in the first turn.