GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor Jr
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Amateur
RCSX
Results
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Pascal Rauchenecker
  3. Nick Davis
Supercross
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 24
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Sun Mar 25
In The Mag, On The Web: What It Takes

In the Mag, On the Web What It Takes

March 20, 2018 4:15pm
by:

Pick up your copy now and read about what it takes to win championships and stay healthy in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Alta Motors' American-made electric motocross game-changer. Also read about the rising popularity of Hard Enduro-style races, where just finishing is a great accomplishment.

I followed the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM race team to get a taste of a week in the life of a factory race team as they get ready to perform at the highest level of supercross and motocross on the weekends. From the truck driver to the mechanics, from the team coordinator to the team manager, we talked to everyone to find out what it takes. From logging miles in the semi, to rebuilding practice bikes from the frame up, to managing sponsors, every person on a race team puts in an insane amount of work on top of their insane travel schedule.

See Matt Winters completely re-build Shane McElrath’s race the Monday after a race.

What do mechanics do when they’re not in the paddock on the weekends? How often do riders practice during the week? How long do bikes go between services? All that and more in the May issue of Racer X Illustrated. Subscribe today.