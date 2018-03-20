In The Mag, On The Web: What It Takes

Pick up your copy now and read about what it takes to win championships and stay healthy in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Alta Motors' American-made electric motocross game-changer. Also read about the rising popularity of Hard Enduro-style races, where just finishing is a great accomplishment.

I followed the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM race team to get a taste of a week in the life of a factory race team as they get ready to perform at the highest level of supercross and motocross on the weekends. From the truck driver to the mechanics, from the team coordinator to the team manager, we talked to everyone to find out what it takes. From logging miles in the semi, to rebuilding practice bikes from the frame up, to managing sponsors, every person on a race team puts in an insane amount of work on top of their insane travel schedule.

See Matt Winters completely re-build Shane McElrath’s race the Monday after a race.