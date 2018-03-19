Wake-Up Call

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
Round 11 — St. Louis, MO
St. Louis - 450SX Main Event
Full Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
| Eli Tomac
|46.455
|27 Laps
|Cortez, CO
| Kawasaki KX450F
|2
| Jason Anderson
|47.131
|+20.721
|Edgewood, NM
| Husqvarna FC 450
|3
| Marvin Musquin
|47.910
|+24.823
|La Reole, France
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
|4
| Justin Brayton
|48.107
|+32.795
|Fort Dodge, IA
| Honda CRF450
|5
| Weston Peick
|48.627
|+38.875
|Wildomar, CA
| Suzuki RM-Z450
|6
| Blake Baggett
|48.379
|+40.530
|Grand Terrace, CA
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
|7
| Broc Tickle
|48.772
|+44.489
|Holly, MI
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
|8
| Dean Wilson
|49.388
|26 Laps
|Scotland, United Kingdom
| Husqvarna FC 450
|9
| Christian Craig
|49.269
|+02.917
|Hemet, CA
| Honda CRF450
|10
| Malcolm Stewart
|49.416
|+08.044
|Haines City, FL
| Suzuki RM-Z450
St. Louis - 250SX East Main Event
Full Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
| Zach Osborne
|48.115
|20 Laps
|Abingdon, VA
| Husqvarna FC 250
|2
| Jeremy Martin
|48.502
|+02.461
|Millville, MN
| Honda CRF250
|3
| Jordon Smith
|48.814
|+12.631
|Belmont, NC
| KTM 250 SX-F
|4
| Kyle Peters
|49.197
|+14.708
|Greensboro, NC
| Suzuki Rm-z250
|5
| Austin Forkner
|48.030
|+32.579
|Richards, MO
| Kawasaki KX250F
|6
| Brandon Hartranft
|50.232
|+35.041
|Brick, NJ
| Yamaha YZ250F
|7
| Luke Renzland
|49.689
|+41.664
|Hewitt, NJ
| Yamaha YZ250F
|8
| Michael Mosiman
|50.184
|+43.677
|Sebastopol, CA
| Husqvarna FC 250
|9
| Sean Cantrell
|50.171
|+46.404
|Murrieta, CA
| KTM 250 SX-F
|10
| Thomas Ramette
|50.171
|19 Laps
|Guilherand, France
| Yamaha YZ250F
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018
Full Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|246
|2
| Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|204
|3
| Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|189
|4
| Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|186
|5
| Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|181
|6
| Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|171
|7
| Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|147
|8
| Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|146
|9
| Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|124
|10
| Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|115
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018
Full Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|115
|2
| Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|107
|3
| Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|102
|4
| Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|93
|5
| Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|71
|6
| Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|70
|7
| R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|57
|8
| Sean Cantrell
|Murrieta, CA
|56
|9
| Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|54
|10
| Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|53
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018 Full Standings
AMSOIL GNCC
Round 3 — The General — Washington, GA
The General - OverallFull Results
The General - XC2 ProFull Results
The General - XC3 Pro-Am
Full Results
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
| Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
| OTH
|2
| Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
| Yamaha
|3
| Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
| KTM
|4
| Christopher Venditti
|Fort Mill, SC
| Yamaha
|5
| Jacob Rowland
|Hardinsburg, IN
| Yamaha
|6
| Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
| Husqvarna
|7
| Jason Langenback
|Clarksburg, MA
| Sherco
|8
| Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
| Husqvarna
|9
| Triston Landrum
|Nelsonville, OH
| Husqvarna
|10
| Colin Keegan
|Coal Center, PA
| Husqvarna
The General - WXCFull Results
Overall Championship Standings
GNCC Overall Standings - 2018 Full Standings
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018 Full Standings
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018
Full Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|68
|2
| Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|62
|3
| Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|60
|4
| Jacob Rowland
|Hardinsburg, IN
|52
|5
| Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|51
|6
| Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|50
|7
| Christopher Venditti
|Fort Mill, SC
|40
|8
| Colin Keegan
|Coal Center, PA
|33
|9
| Devan Welch
|Canal Winchester, OH
|31
|10
| Jason Langenback
|Clarksburg, MA
|29
GNCC WXC Standings - 2018 Full Standings
ATV
XC1 Pro Event Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Brycen Neal
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Chris Borich
|Suzuki
|3rd
|Jarrod McClure
|Honda
|4th
|Cole Richardson
|Yamaha
|5th
|Walker Fowler
|Yamaha
|6th
|Devon Feehan
|Honda
|7th
|Johnny Gallagher
|Yamaha
|8th
|Adam McGill
|Honda
|9th
|Josh Merritt
|Yamaha
|10th
|Martin Christofferson
|Honda
XC2 Pro-Am Event Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|John Glauda Jr.
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Matthew Lindle
|Honda
|3rd
|Brandon Icard
|Honda
|4th
|Austin Abney
|Honda
|5th
|Drew Landers
|Yamaha
|6th
|Kenny Shick
|Yamaha
|7th
|Tanner Walker
|Honda
|8th
|Ben Kowaleski
|Honda
|9th
|Steven Covert
|Yamaha
|10th
|Sam Hough
|Honda
XC1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|76
|2nd
|Brycen Neal
|71
|3rd
|Chris Borich
|64
|4th
|Jarrod McClure
|58
|5th
|Adam McGill
|56
|6th
|Cole Richardson
|47
|7th
|Devon Feehan
|39
|8th
|Johnny Gallagher
|35
|9th
|Martin Christofferson
|30
|10th
|Westley Wolfe
|29
XC2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Matthew Lindle
|68
|2nd
|Austin Abney
|66
|3rd
|John Glauda Jr.
|63
|4th
|Drew Landers
|54
|5th
|Ben Kowalewski
|50
|6th
|Hunter Hart
|46
|7th
|Kenny Shick
|39
|8th
|Tanner Walker
|38
|9th
|Brandon Icard
|37
|10th
|Sam Hough
|35
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 2 — MXGP of Europe — Valkenswaard, Netherlands
MXGP of Europe - MXGP
Valkenswaard - Valkenswaard, NetherlandsFull Results
MXGP of Europe - MX2
Valkenswaard - Valkenswaard, NetherlandsFull Results
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018 Full Standings
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018 Full Standings
AMSOIL ARENACROSS
Round 7 — Denver, CO
250AX Main Event
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|MOTO 1
|MOTO 2
|1st
|Chris Blose
|1st
|2nd
|2nd
|Gavin Faith
|2nd
|1st
|3rd
|Daniel Herrlein
|4th
|3rd
|4th
|Isaac Teasdale
|6th
|4th
|5th
|Kyle Bitterman
|5th
|6th
|6th
|Ryan Breece
|8th
|5th
|7th
|Travis Sewell
|7th
|7th
|8th
|Gared Steinke
|3rd
|13th
|9th
|Kevin Moranz
|9th
|8th
|10th
|Lane Staley
|10th
|10th
AX Lites West Region Main Event
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Ryan Breece
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Isaac Teasdale
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|4th
|Carson Brown
|Honda
|5th
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|6th
|Casey Brennen
|Yamaha
|7th
|Rookie White
|Yamah
|8th
|Jake McKinney
|Kawasaki
|9th
|Dawson Newby
|KTM
|10th
|Hunter Hilton
|Husqvarna
250AX Class Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|Points
|1st
|Gavin Faith
|Kawasaki
|10
|2nd
|Chris Blose
|Honda
|9
|3rd
|Jacob Hayes
|Kawasaki
|8
|4th
|Gared Steinke
|Kawasaki
|7
|5th
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|6
|6th
|Daniel Herrlein
|KTM
|5
|7th
|Shane Sewell
|Kawasaki
|4
|8th
|Jacob Williamson
|Kawasaki
|3
|9th
|Heath Harrison
|Honda
|2
|10th
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|1
AX Lite West Class Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|points
|1st
|Ryan Breece
|16
|2nd
|Isaac Teasdale
|14
|3rd
|Kevin Moranz
|13
|4th
|Carson Brown
|12
|5th
|Preston Taylor
|11
|6th
|Casey Brennen
|10
|7th
|Rookie White
|8
|8th
|Jake McKinney
|7
|9th
|Dawson Newby
|6
|10th
|Hunter Hilton
|4
AX Lites East Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Heath Harrison
|86
|2nd
|Isaac Teasdale
|82
|3rd
|Garrett Marchbanks
|47
|4th
|Tanner Basso
|33
|5th
|Tanner Ward
|33
|6th
|Tanner Stack
|32
|7th
|Carter Halpain
|29
|8th
|Josh Mosiman
|28
|9th
|TJ Albright
|26
|10th
|Jeremy Hand
|21
ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN
Round 2 — Calgary, Alberta
450 Event Results
|FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|2nd
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|4th
|Dillan Epstein
|Yamaha
|5th
|Matt Goerke
|Yamaha
|6th
|Mike Brown
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Brad Nauditt
|Husqvarna
|8th
|Josh Hill
|Honda
|9th
|Ryan Lockhart
|Kawasaki
|10th
|Keylan Meston
|Husqvarna
250 Event Results
|FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|3rd
|Brad Nauditt
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Ryan Lockhart
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Wyatt Waddell
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Jared Petruska
|Honda
|7th
|Blake Osatchuk
|Husqvarna
|8th
|Spencer Wilton
|KTM
|9th
|Marco Cannella
|Yamaha
|10th
|Joey Parkes
|Yamaha
450 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Cole Thompson
|61
|2nd
|Colton Facciotti
|60
|3rd
|Tyler Medaglia
|53
|4th
|Dillan Epstein
|43
|5th
|Matt Goerke
|41
|6th
|Keylan Meston
|37
|7th
|Ryan Lockhart
|34
|8th
|Davie Fraser
|30
|9th
|Brock Leitner
|30
|10th
|Carson Brown
|23
250 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Shaun Maffenbeirer
|59
|2nd
|Dylan Wright
|46
|3rd
|Ryan Lockhart
|46
|4th
|Tanner Ward
|41
|5th
|Wyatt Waddell
|39
|6th
|Marco Cannella
|36
|7th
|Carson Brown
|30
|8th
|Brad Nauditt
|25
|9th
|Kyle Springman
|21
|10th
|Jonah Brittons
|20
Other Championship Standings
FIM SUPERENDURO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Overall Standings
|POSITION
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Cody Webb
|155
|2nd
|Taddy Blazusiak
|131
|3rd
|Billy Bolt
|124
|4th
|Jonny Walker
|114
|5th
|Colton Haaker
|105
Dutch Masters of MX
MX1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|50
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|44
|3rd
|Max Anstie
|40
|4th
|Romain Febvre
|36
|5th
|Shaun Simpson
|31
|6th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|31
|7th
|Kevin Strijbos
|27
|8th
|Filip Bengtsson
|25
|9th
|Sven van der Mierden
|22
|10th
|Maxime Desprey
|21
MX2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|50
|2nd
|Jed Beaton
|40
|3rd
|Davy Pootjes
|35
|4th
|Jago Geerts
|35
|5th
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|30
|6th
|Ruben Fernandez-Garcia
|29
|7th
|Martin Barr
|22
|8th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|22
|9th
|Marshal Weltin
|21
|10th
|Roan van de Moosdijk
|20
2018 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Lites Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Two-Stroke Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Matthias Walkner
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Michele Cervellin
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|TBD
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|TBD
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|TBD
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike