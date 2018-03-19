Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor Jr
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Pascal Rauchenecker
  3. Nick Davis
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Sun Mar 25
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

March 19, 2018 8:00am

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Round 11 — St. Louis, MO

St. Louis - 450SX Main Event

- ,

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Eli Tomac 46.45527 LapsCortez, CO Kawasaki KX450F
2Jason Anderson 47.131+20.721Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
3Marvin Musquin 47.910+24.823La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
4Justin Brayton 48.107+32.795Fort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450
5Weston Peick 48.627+38.875Wildomar, CA Suzuki RM-Z450
6Blake Baggett 48.379+40.530Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
7Broc Tickle 48.772+44.489Holly, MI KTM 450 SX-F FE
8Dean Wilson 49.38826 LapsScotland, United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
9Christian Craig 49.269+02.917Hemet, CA Honda CRF450
10Malcolm Stewart 49.416+08.044Haines City, FL Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results

St. Louis - 250SX East Main Event

- ,

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Zach Osborne 48.11520 LapsAbingdon, VA Husqvarna FC 250
2Jeremy Martin 48.502+02.461Millville, MN Honda CRF250
3Jordon Smith 48.814+12.631Belmont, NC KTM 250 SX-F
4Kyle Peters 49.197+14.708Greensboro, NC Suzuki Rm-z250
5Austin Forkner 48.030+32.579Richards, MO Kawasaki KX250F
6Brandon Hartranft 50.232+35.041Brick, NJ Yamaha YZ250F
7Luke Renzland 49.689+41.664Hewitt, NJ Yamaha YZ250F
8Michael Mosiman 50.184+43.677Sebastopol, CA Husqvarna FC 250
9Sean Cantrell 50.171+46.404Murrieta, CA KTM 250 SX-F
10Thomas Ramette 50.17119 LapsGuilherand, France Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Despite earning his fifth win of 2018, Tomac still remains 60 points behind points leader Jason Anderson.
Despite earning his fifth win of 2018, Tomac still remains 60 points behind points leader Jason Anderson. Jeff Kardas

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM246
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France204
3Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA189
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO186
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA181
6Weston Peick Wildomar, CA171
7Broc Tickle Holly, MI147
8Cooper Webb Newport, NC146
9Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA124
10Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom115
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA115
2Austin Forkner Richards, MO107
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC102
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN93
5Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ71
6Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC70
7R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL57
8Sean Cantrell Murrieta, CA56
9Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK54
10Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador53
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH133
2Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA129
3Shane McElrath Canton, NC117
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL116
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL107
6Christian Craig Hemet, CA106
7Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR105
8Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL84
9Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI72
10Hayden Mellross Australia67
Full Standings
Osborne won his second race of the season at St. Louis.
Osborne won his second race of the season at St. Louis. Jeff Kardas

AMSOIL GNCC

Round 3 — The General — Washington, GA

The General - Overall

- Washington, GA

RiderHometownMachine
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC KTM
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV Husqvarna
3Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC KTM
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC Honda
5Josh Strang Australia Husqvarna
6Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT KTM
7Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN Beta
8Layne Michael Fairmont, WV Husqvarna
9Pascal Rauchenecker Austria Husqvarna
10Grant Baylor Belton, SC KTM
Full Results

The General - XC2 Pro

- Washington, GA

RiderHometownMachine
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT KTM
2Pascal Rauchenecker Austria Husqvarna
3Nick Davis Meshoppen, PA GasGas
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
5Evan Smith Jefferson, GA Husqvarna
6Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC Yamaha
7Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ KTM
8Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA Suzuki
9Tegan Temple West Chester, PA KTM
10Zack Hayes Sumter, SC KTM
Full Results

The General - XC3 Pro-Am

- Washington, GA

RiderHometownMachine
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL OTH
2Jason Raines Travelers Rest, SC Yamaha
3Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL KTM
4Christopher Venditti Fort Mill, SC Yamaha
5Jacob Rowland Hardinsburg, IN Yamaha
6Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA Husqvarna
7Jason Langenback Clarksburg, MA Sherco
8Dustin Simpson Wesley Chapel, NC Husqvarna
9Triston Landrum Nelsonville, OH Husqvarna
10Colin Keegan Coal Center, PA Husqvarna
Full Results

The General - WXC

- Washington, GA

RiderHometownMachine
1Tayla Jones Australia Husqvarna
2Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH KTM
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN Beta
4Korie Steede Beloit, OH GasGas
5Shyann Phelps Bridgeton, NJ KTM
6Eden Netelkos Sudbury, VT KTM
7Brianna May Laurens, SC Yamaha
8Brooke Cosner Mchenry, MD Yamaha
9Natasha J Lachapelle Chesterville, QC KTM
10Natasha Horton Grovetown, GA Honda
Full Results

Overall Championship Standings

GNCC Overall Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC90
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV71
3Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC67
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC51
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT47
6Josh Strang Australia44
7Layne Michael Fairmont, WV40
8Pascal Rauchenecker Austria37
9Josh Toth Winstead, CT31
10Craig Delong Morgantown, PA28
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT85
2Pascal Rauchenecker Austria67
3Josh Toth Winstead, CT55
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA52
5Liam Draper New Zealand35
6Austin Lee Bedford, IN34
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC31
8Evan Smith Jefferson, GA31
9Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ30
10Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC29
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Raines Travelers Rest, SC68
2Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL62
3Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL60
4Jacob Rowland Hardinsburg, IN52
5Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA51
6Dustin Simpson Wesley Chapel, NC50
7Christopher Venditti Fort Mill, SC40
8Colin Keegan Coal Center, PA33
9Devan Welch Canal Winchester, OH31
10Jason Langenback Clarksburg, MA29
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Tayla Jones Australia90
2Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH75
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN54
4Brooke Cosner Mchenry, MD49
5Korie Steede Beloit, OH49
6Shyann Phelps Bridgeton, NJ42
7Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC30
8Eden Willow Netelkos Sudbury, VT29
9Natasha J Lachapelle Chesterville, QC24
10Kelsey Saltar Debary, FL16
Full Standings

ATV

XC1 Pro Event Results

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Brycen Neal Yamaha
2nd Chris Borich Suzuki
3rd Jarrod McClure Honda
4th Cole Richardson Yamaha
5th Walker Fowler Yamaha
6th Devon Feehan Honda
7th Johnny Gallagher Yamaha
8th Adam McGill Honda
9th Josh Merritt Yamaha
10th Martin Christofferson Honda

XC2 Pro-Am Event Results

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st John Glauda Jr. Yamaha
2nd Matthew Lindle Honda
3rd Brandon Icard Honda
4th Austin Abney Honda
5th Drew Landers Yamaha
6th Kenny Shick Yamaha
7th Tanner Walker Honda
8th Ben Kowaleski Honda
9th Steven Covert Yamaha
10th Sam Hough Honda
Brycen Neal was all smiles after earning his first ATV Overall win.
Brycen Neal was all smiles after earning his first ATV Overall win. Ken Hill

XC1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Walker Fowler 76
2nd Brycen Neal 71
3rd Chris Borich 64
4th Jarrod McClure 58
5th Adam McGill 56
6th Cole Richardson 47
7th Devon Feehan 39
8th Johnny Gallagher 35
9th Martin Christofferson 30
10th Westley Wolfe 29

XC2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Matthew Lindle 68
2nd Austin Abney 66
3rd John Glauda Jr. 63
4th Drew Landers 54
5th Ben Kowalewski 50
6th Hunter Hart 46
7th Kenny Shick 39
8th Tanner Walker 38
9th Brandon Icard 37
10th Sam Hough 35

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 2 — MXGP of Europe — Valkenswaard, Netherlands

MXGP of Europe - MXGP

- Valkenswaard, Netherlands

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands1 - 1 KTM
2Antonio Cairoli Italy2 - 2 KTM
3Gautier Paulin France7 - 3 Husqvarna
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands5 - 4 KTM
5Romain Febvre France6 - 5 Yamaha
6Max Anstie United Kingdom4 - 9 Husqvarna
7Clement Desalle Belgium8 - 7 Kawasaki
8Jeremy Seewer Switzerland10 - 8 Yamaha
9Tim Gajser Slovenia9 - 13 Honda
10Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium3 - 36 Yamaha
Full Results

MXGP of Europe - MX2

- Valkenswaard, Netherlands

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Pauls Jonass Latvia1 - 1 KTM
2Jorge Prado Spain2 - 2 KTM
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark3 - 3 Husqvarna
4Conrad Mewse United Kingdom5 - 4 KTM
5Thomas Covington Vernon, AL7 - 5 Husqvarna
6Hunter Lawrence Australia6 - 6 Honda
7Jago Geerts Belgium4 - 13 Yamaha
8Ben Watson United Kingdom10 - 7 Yamaha
9Davy Pootjes Netherlands9 - 9 KTM
10Adam Sterry United Kingdom16 - 8 Kawasaki
Full Results
Jeffrey Herlings got his second straight win at round two.
Jeffrey Herlings got his second straight win at round two. Ray Archer/KTM Images

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands97
2Antonio Cairoli Italy91
3Clement Desalle Belgium67
4Romain Febvre France65
5Gautier Paulin France64
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands55
7Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium54
8Max Anstie United Kingdom45
9Shaun Simpson United Kingdom39
10Maximilian Nagl Germany38
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pauls Jonass Latvia100
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark82
3Hunter Lawrence Australia67
4Jorge Prado Spain63
5Ben Watson United Kingdom61
6Conrad Mewse United Kingdom51
7Jago Geerts Belgium46
8Thomas Covington Vernon, AL44
9Jed Beaton Australia44
10Vsevolod Brylyakov Russian Federation42
Full Standings

AMSOIL ARENACROSS

Round 7 — Denver, CO

250AX Main Event

OVERALL FINISH RIDER MOTO 1 MOTO 2
1st Chris Blose 1st 2nd
2nd Gavin Faith 2nd 1st
3rd Daniel Herrlein 4th 3rd
4th Isaac Teasdale 6th 4th
5th Kyle Bitterman 5th 6th
6th Ryan Breece 8th 5th
7th Travis Sewell 7th 7th
8th Gared Steinke 3rd 13th
9th Kevin Moranz 9th 8th
10th Lane Staley 10th 10th

AX Lites West Region Main Event

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Ryan Breece Kawasaki
2nd Isaac Teasdale Kawasaki
3rd Kevin Moranz KTM
4th Carson Brown Honda
5th Preston Taylor Kawasaki
6th Casey Brennen Yamaha
7th Rookie White Yamah
8th Jake McKinney Kawasaki
9th Dawson Newby KTM
10th Hunter Hilton Husqvarna
Chris Blose captures his first AMSOIL Arenacross overall victory in Denver, Colorado on March 17.
Chris Blose captures his first AMSOIL Arenacross overall victory in Denver, Colorado on March 17. Feld Entertainment

250AX Class Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE Points
1st Gavin Faith Kawasaki 10
2nd Chris Blose Honda 9
3rd Jacob Hayes Kawasaki 8
4th Gared Steinke Kawasaki 7
5th Kyle Bitterman Kawasaki 6
6th Daniel Herrlein KTM 5
7th Shane Sewell Kawasaki 4
8th Jacob Williamson Kawasaki 3
9th Heath Harrison Honda 2
10th Travis Sewell Kawasaki 1

AX Lite West Class Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER points
1st Ryan Breece 16
2nd Isaac Teasdale 14
3rd Kevin Moranz 13
4th Carson Brown 12
5th Preston Taylor 11
6th Casey Brennen 10
7th Rookie White 8
8th Jake McKinney 7
9th Dawson Newby 6
10th Hunter Hilton 4

AX Lites East Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Heath Harrison 86
2nd Isaac Teasdale 82
3rd Garrett Marchbanks 47
4th Tanner Basso 33
5th Tanner Ward 33
6th Tanner Stack 32
7th Carter Halpain 29
8th Josh Mosiman 28
9th TJ Albright 26
10th Jeremy Hand 21

ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN

Round 2 — Calgary, Alberta

450 Event Results

FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Cole Thompson KTM
2nd Tyler Medaglia Kawasaki
3rd Colton Facciotti Honda
4th Dillan Epstein Yamaha
5th Matt Goerke Yamaha
6th Mike Brown Husqvarna
7th Brad Nauditt Husqvarna
8th Josh Hill Honda
9th Ryan Lockhart Kawasaki
10th Keylan Meston Husqvarna

250 Event Results

FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Shawn Maffenbeier Kawasaki
2nd Dylan Wright Honda
3rd Brad Nauditt Husqvarna
4th Ryan Lockhart Kawasaki
5th Wyatt Waddell Husqvarna
6th Jared Petruska Honda
7th Blake Osatchuk Husqvarna
8th Spencer Wilton KTM
9th Marco Cannella Yamaha
10th Joey Parkes Yamaha

450 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Cole Thompson 61
2nd Colton Facciotti 60
3rd Tyler Medaglia 53
4th Dillan Epstein 43
5th Matt Goerke 41
6th Keylan Meston 37
7th Ryan Lockhart 34
8th Davie Fraser 30
9th Brock Leitner 30
10th Carson Brown 23

250 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Shaun Maffenbeirer 59
2nd Dylan Wright 46
3rd Ryan Lockhart 46
4th Tanner Ward 41
5th Wyatt Waddell 39
6th Marco Cannella 36
7th Carson Brown 30
8th Brad Nauditt 25
9th Kyle Springman 21
10th Jonah Brittons 20

Other Championship Standings

FIM SUPERENDURO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Overall Standings

POSITION RIDER POINTS
1st Cody Webb 155
2nd Taddy Blazusiak 131
3rd Billy Bolt 124
4th Jonny Walker 114
5th Colton Haaker 105

Dutch Masters of MX

MX1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Jeffrey Herlings 50
2nd Gautier Paulin 44
3rd Max Anstie 40
4th Romain Febvre 36
5th Shaun Simpson 31
6th Glenn Coldenhoff 31
7th Kevin Strijbos 27
8th Filip Bengtsson 25
9th Sven van der Mierden 22
10th Maxime Desprey 21

MX2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Thomas Kjer Olsen 50
2nd Jed Beaton 40
3rd Davy Pootjes 35
4th Jago Geerts 35
5th Vsevolod Brylyakov 30
6th Ruben Fernandez-Garcia 29
7th Martin Barr 22
8th Calvin Vlaanderen 22
9th Marshal Weltin 21
10th Roan van de Moosdijk 20

2018 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
TBD Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX
TBD Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX
TBD FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP
TBD FIM Motocross World Championship MX2
TBD Motocross of Nations Nations Overall
TBD Motocross of Nations MXGP
TBD Motocross of Nations MX2
TBD Motocross of Nations Open
TBD Monster Energy Cup Cup Class
TBD Monster Energy Cup Amateur All-Stars
TBD Monster Energy Cup Supermini
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Open Class
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Lites Class
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Two-Stroke Class
TBD Paris Supercross King of Paris
TBD Paris Supercross Prince of Paris
TBD Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
TBD Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
TBD Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
TBD GNCC XC1
TBD GNCC XC2
TBD GNCC XC3
TBD GNCC WXC
TBD Canadian Motocross Nationals MX1
TBD Canadian Motocross Nationals MX2
TBD ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
TBD ADAC MX Masters (Germany) MX Masters
Matthias Walkner Dakar Rally Bike
TBD Australian MX Nationals MX1
TBD Australian MX Nationals MX2
TBD Australian Supercross SX1
TBD Australian Supercross SX2
Cody Matechuk Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Michele Cervellin Italian Motocross Championship MX2
TBD British Motocross Championship MX1
TBD British Motocross Championship MX2
TBD FMF Indoor Winter Series 250 Pro
TBD FMF Indoor Winter Series 450 Pro
TBD Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK) Pro Class
TBD Hell's Gate Bike
TBD SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
TBD EnduroCross Super EnduroCross
TBD New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
TBD New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
TBD Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
TBD Ezberg Rodeo Bike