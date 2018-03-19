Stewart, Bowers, Villopoto, and Weimer on the PulpMX Show

St. Louis is in the books, and tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, we’ll talk about what happened and all the quad gods who were there. Host Steve Matthes will welcome Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda’s Jake Weimer to the studio as co-host to talk about his return to racing, St. Louis SX, and more.

Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Malcolm Stewart rode very well in St. Louis, although the final results don’t show it. Stewart aired out a quad in practice and ran fast times all day, but dealt with a shoulder injury from a crash in the heat. We’ll have Mookie on to talk about his night, the season so far, and how the partnership with BTOSports.com is going.

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Tyler Bowers will come on to talk about his St Louis, life as a fill-in, his collision with Chad Reed in the main, and what The Bear will do when Josh Grant comes back.

Multi-time SX and MX champion Ryan Villopoto will come on to offer some thoughts on the racing going on right now. He’ll talk about Yamaha’s new YZ65, finding his old YZ80, being riding buddies with Jake, and will probably make us laugh at some point.

Jason Thomas from Fly Racing will be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guy Travis will do his best to get it answered on the BTOSports.comTweet at Travis segment.

We’ll also read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. The Gear Alloy Cold Call is always fun, right?

What you’ll want to do is visit PulpMXshow.com at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST, where we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In app by searching PulpMX Show and can listen live on the PulpMX app as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com, as well as on the PulpMX app on your smartphone or on iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on PulpMXshow.com.

Thanks to our sponsor BTOSports.com. BTOSports.com is your #1 source for motocross gear and accessories with Free Shipping WORLDWIDE. BTO Sports is your number one source for all of your motocross parts, gear, accessories and apparel. BTOSports.com is a motocross company that is truly dedicated to the sport.

The PulpMX Show is also presented by Fly Racing. Fly Racing is the industry standard for motocross and off-road gear, as well as hard parts and accessories. Also, Fly Racing and parent company Western Power Sports are now a premier-level partner for the Lucas Oils Pro Motocross Championship. These are just a few ways that Fly Racing is becoming more and more involved in the sport we all love. Check out what Fly Racing has been up to at their website FlyRacing.com and on social media @flyracingusa.

The PulpMX show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Vertex Pistons, Vortex Racing, Gear Alloy, Roost MX Graphics, FMF Racing, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Maxima Oils, Michelin StarCross 5, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, and Guts Racing.