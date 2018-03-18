On This Day in Moto: March 18

Suzuki's Tony DiStefano won the opening night of the Houston Astrodome race over Honda rider Jim Pomeroy, now back in America full-time after racing the FIM Motocross World Championship 250cc Grand Prix circuit for four years on a Bultaco, and Yamaha factory rider Bob Hannah, the series points leader.

1978

In a brutal second night of the Houston Astrodome doubleheader, Yamaha's Bob Hannah won to complete a weekend sweep, but the first turn carnage would have long-lasting consequences. Suzuki's DiStefano, the reigning three-time 250cc AMA Motocross Champion, will suffer torn ligaments in his knee. Smith, the defending AMA 500cc Motocross Champion, ended up with a fractured pelvis, and Ellis, a former AMA Supercross Champion, injured his shoulder. Of the three, only Ellis would ever win a race again, the '78 High Point 250 National. All are in the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

1984

Alabama International Speedway, better known as Talladega, hosted a round of AMA Supercross on its infield, very similar to the race held at Daytona the week before. The round is one of just two fully AMA -sanctioned supercross rounds, as a battle between the series rest of the promoters—Michael Goodwin, Allen Becker, Mickey Thompson—and the AMA led them to start their own sanctioning body, dubbed InSport. Only ISC's Jim France stayed with the AMA for his two races, Daytona and Talladega. Later, the schism will be patched up and the record book would reflect a full series of 17 races. But in some old records books, you will find a short list of results on which eventual 1984 AMA/InSport Supercross Champion is not Johnny O'Mara, but rather Team Kawasaki's Jeff Ward, the winner of Talladega and fourth the week before at Daytona.

And check this out: In between the Daytona and Talladega races, the top stars were invited to a new event in the Paris, France suburb of Bercy, and what would soon be known as the Bercy Supercross. The event, organized by the French publishing company that owns Moto Vert magazine, takes place on Wednesday and Thursday, March 14-15, and the supercross-mad French crowd comes out in droves. They practically exported supercross from America, with all of the bells and whistles and U.S. superstars.

Team Honda's Johnny O'Mara won the first night ahead of his teammate David Bailey, and Yamaha's Rick Johnson and Broc Glover, with 250cc FIM Motocross World Champion Danny LaPorte in fifth. The next night O'Mara fell while leading, slipping to third behind Bailey and Johnson. As a result, David Bailey, the reigning AMA Supercross Champion, is also the first King of Bercy.