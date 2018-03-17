Race Day Feed: St. Louis

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. With such a fantastic season unfolding you’ll be sure to want to stay on top of the action all day, and right here is where you can do it. We’ll be updating this page all day, so be sure to check back frequently. For even more updates, be sure to keep up with us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Posts are in chronological order, so for the latest news scroll to the bottom.

Morning Report

Monster Energy AMA Supercross arrives in St. Louis, Missouri, with the respective title races headed in opposite directions. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson has held a firm grip on the 450SX points lead for a number of weeks, and despite a season-worst seven place finish at Daytona last Saturday, he’s still 40 points clear of training partner, Marvin Musquin.