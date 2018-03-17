Race Day Feed: St. Louis

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. With such a fantastic season unfolding you’ll be sure to want to stay on top of the action all day, and right here is where you can do it. We’ll be updating this page all day, so be sure to check back frequently. For even more updates, be sure to keep up with us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Posts are in chronological order, so for the latest news scroll to the bottom.
Morning Report
Monster Energy AMA Supercross arrives in St. Louis, Missouri, with the respective title races headed in opposite directions. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson has held a firm grip on the 450SX points lead for a number of weeks, and despite a season-worst seven place finish at Daytona last Saturday, he’s still 40 points clear of training partner, Marvin Musquin.
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|223
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|183
|3
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|170
|4
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|164
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|160
Meanwhile, in the 250SX East Region, things are heating up. With his win in Daytona, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Jordon Smith has made the championship a three-rider sprint to the finish. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki youngster Austin Forkner is now tied with defending champion Zach Osborne at the top of the points after his third consecutive podium last Saturday.
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|89
|2
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|89
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|81
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|70
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|57
We’re back in a more “traditional” supercross setting following the more outdoor-style Daytona. The over/under bridge is back and it splits the start reminiscent of 2005. Check out the track map below for the full layout, and read Jason Thomas’ excellent column breaking down the track from earlier this week.
In other news, French rider Thomas Ramette got the surprise call to fill in at Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha. The team is without Dylan Ferrandis and Colt Nichols for the remainder of supercross. In other injury news, the 250 Class continues to lose top riders, as both RJ Hampshire and Jimmy Decotis are out for the remainder of supercross due to crashes in Daytona. For a full injury report, go here.
Qualifying begins at 1:50 p.m. EST right here on Racer X Online. FS1 will have live coverage at 8:00 p.m. EST. Stayed tuned to Racer X Online and our social media channels for more from practice and the night show.