Cooper Webb Out for St. Louis

Monster Energy Factory Yamaha’s Cooper Webb will miss round 11 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross tonight following a crash in practice earlier today.

According to a post on Webb’s Instagram account, he had a practice crash on Tuesday which resulted in a “shoulder injury/dislocation.” Webb said he rehabbed all week in an attempt to race this weekend, but that his shoulder wasn’t in “good enough” shape and it caused his crash in practice.

Below is his full post.

“Just want to give everyone a heads up. I had a practice crash on Tuesday resulting in a shoulder injury/dislocation due to a freak bike problem out of anyone's hands. I rehabbed all week to try to race today in St. Louis. Unfortunately my shoulder isn't good enough to race today which resulted in a Free Practice crash in practice 1. Extremely bummed but I will do everything in my power to be back as soon as I can. I'd like to thank all my sponsors and fans for understanding.”