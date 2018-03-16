Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor Jr
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Amateur
RCSX
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 17
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 17
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 18
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 24
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Sun Mar 25
Full Schedule

Pro Circuit Introduces 2018 CRF250R and KTM 450 SX-F Pistons

March 16, 2018 11:20am | by:
Corona, Calif. — Offering our customers only the finest performance parts available is what we're all about here at Pro Circuit. Our newest products are High-Compression Piston Kits for the 2018 CRF250R and 2018 KTM 450 SX-F.

Manufactured by JE Pistons to our exact specifications, Pro Circuit pistons are forged from high-quality aerospace aluminum alloy using advanced CNC-machined technologies. The result is a significant gain in low-end torque and high-RPM performance. Pro Circuit High-Compression Piston Kits are designed for superior performance in either stock or modified engines and is a must-have engine component for serious racers.

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.