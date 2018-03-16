Pro Circuit Introduces 2018 CRF250R and KTM 450 SX-F Pistons

Corona, Calif. — Offering our customers only the finest performance parts available is what we're all about here at Pro Circuit. Our newest products are High-Compression Piston Kits for the 2018 CRF250R and 2018 KTM 450 SX-F.

Manufactured by JE Pistons to our exact specifications, Pro Circuit pistons are forged from high-quality aerospace aluminum alloy using advanced CNC-machined technologies. The result is a significant gain in low-end torque and high-RPM performance. Pro Circuit High-Compression Piston Kits are designed for superior performance in either stock or modified engines and is a must-have engine component for serious racers.

