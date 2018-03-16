Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor Jr
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 18
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Sun Mar 25
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: St. Louis SX and More

March 16, 2018 2:45pm

Round 11 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, March 17, in St. Louis, Missouri. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from The Dome at America's Center beginning at 1:50 p.m. EDT/11:50 a.m. PDT on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of round nine beginning at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT.

GNCC travels to Georgia for round three, while the FIM Motocross World Championship heads to the Netherlands. The second round of the Rockstar Triple Crown in Canada is also this weekend.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV Schedule

Round 11 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America's Center
Saturday, March 17

Live Coverage — 8:00 p.m. EDT / 5:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports 1

Online Schedule

Qualifying — 1:50 p.m. EDT / 11:50 a.m. PDT — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com

Night Show — 450SX and 250SX — 8:00 p.m. EDT / 5:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports Go App

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more

FIM Motocross World Championship

TV Schedule

ROUND 2 | MXGP of Europe
Sunday, March 17

MX2 RACE 2 — 1:00 p.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network
MXGP RACE 2 — 2:00 p.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 2 | MXGP of Europe
Saturday, March 17 | Sunday, March 18

Saturday

EMX 300 | Race 1 — 10:20 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | QUALIFYING — 11:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING — 12:00 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 125 | Race 1 — 12:50 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

EMX 300 | Race 2 — 4:40 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 125 | Race 2 — 6:25 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 1 — 8:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 — 9:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 — 11:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 — 12:00 p.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

Online Schedule

ROUND 3 | The General | Washington, GA
Saturday, March 17 | Sunday, March 18

Saturday

PRO ATV — 1:00 p.m. EDT — RacerTV.com

Sunday

PRO BIKE — 1:00 p.m. EDT — RacerTV.com

Rockstar Triple Crown

Online Schedule

ROUND 2 | Calgary, AB
Friday, March 16 | Saturday, March 17

Coverage — 7:00 p.m. (local) — rockstartriplecrown.com/LIVE.html

2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM223
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France183
3Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA170
4Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA164
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO160
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA89
2Austin Forkner Richards, MO89
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC81
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN70
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL57
Full Standings

2018 FIM Motocross World Championship Standings

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands47
2Antonio Cairoli Italy47
3Clement Desalle Belgium40
4Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium34
5Romain Febvre France34
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pauls Jonass Latvia50
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark42
3Hunter Lawrence Australia37
4Ben Watson United Kingdom36
5Jed Beaton Australia27
Full Standings

2018 GNCC Standings

GNCC Overall Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC60
2Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC46
3Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV46
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC33
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT32
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Josh Toth Winstead, CT55
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT55
3Pascal Rauchenecker Austria42
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA34
5Austin Lee Bedford, IN34
Full Standings

Other Links

Live Timing

250 Entry List

450 Entry List

Race Center

2018 Numbers

Other Info

The Dome at America's Center
701 Convention Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63101

Main Event — 6:30 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. (local)

Tickets

Get tickets here.

Pit Party

The Monster Energy Pit Party is from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. for fans to see the riders, teams and their bikes up close. Fans need to purchase a Pit Pass for $10 through Ticketmaster.com or the Box Office along with their event ticket for entry. No entry is allowed into the Pit Party without an event ticket plus $10 Pit Pass. Autographs are not guaranteed.

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Seating CHart

Race Day Schedule

All times local.