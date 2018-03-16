How to Watch: St. Louis SX and More

Round 11 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, March 17, in St. Louis, Missouri. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from The Dome at America's Center beginning at 1:50 p.m. EDT/11:50 a.m. PDT on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of round nine beginning at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT.
GNCC travels to Georgia for round three, while the FIM Motocross World Championship heads to the Netherlands. The second round of the Rockstar Triple Crown in Canada is also this weekend.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV Schedule
Round 11 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America's Center
Saturday, March 17
Live Coverage — 8:00 p.m. EDT / 5:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports 1
Online Schedule
Qualifying — 1:50 p.m. EDT / 11:50 a.m. PDT — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com
Night Show — 450SX and 250SX — 8:00 p.m. EDT / 5:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports Go App
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more.
FIM Motocross World Championship
TV Schedule
ROUND 2 | MXGP of Europe
Sunday, March 17
MX2 RACE 2 — 1:00 p.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network
MXGP RACE 2 — 2:00 p.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network
Online Schedule
ROUND 2 | MXGP of Europe
Saturday, March 17 | Sunday, March 18
Saturday
EMX 300 | Race 1 — 10:20 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | QUALIFYING — 11:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING — 12:00 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 125 | Race 1 — 12:50 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
Sunday
EMX 300 | Race 2 — 4:40 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 125 | Race 2 — 6:25 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 1 — 8:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 — 9:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 — 11:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 — 12:00 p.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com
AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP
Online Schedule
ROUND 3 | The General | Washington, GA
Saturday, March 17 | Sunday, March 18
Saturday
PRO ATV — 1:00 p.m. EDT — RacerTV.com
Sunday
PRO BIKE — 1:00 p.m. EDT — RacerTV.com
Rockstar Triple Crown
Online Schedule
ROUND 2 | Calgary, AB
Friday, March 16 | Saturday, March 17
Coverage — 7:00 p.m. (local) — rockstartriplecrown.com/LIVE.html
2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|223
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|183
|3
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|170
|4
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|164
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|160
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|89
|2
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|89
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|81
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|70
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|57
2018 FIM Motocross World Championship Standings
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|47
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|47
|3
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|40
|4
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|34
|5
|Romain Febvre
|France
|34
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|50
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|42
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Australia
|37
|4
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|36
|5
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|27
2018 GNCC Standings
GNCC Overall Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|60
|2
|Steward Baylor Jr
|Belton, SC
|46
|3
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|46
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|33
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|32
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|55
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|55
|3
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|Austria
|42
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|34
|5
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|34
Other Links
Follow Racer X
Other Info
The Dome at America's Center
701 Convention Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63101
Main Event — 6:30 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. (local)
Tickets
Get tickets here.
Pit Party
The Monster Energy Pit Party is from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. for fans to see the riders, teams and their bikes up close. Fans need to purchase a Pit Pass for $10 through Ticketmaster.com or the Box Office along with their event ticket for entry. No entry is allowed into the Pit Party without an event ticket plus $10 Pit Pass. Autographs are not guaranteed.
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Seating CHart
Race Day Schedule
All times local.