How to Watch: St. Louis SX and More

Round 11 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, March 17, in St. Louis, Missouri. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from The Dome at America's Center beginning at 1:50 p.m. EDT/11:50 a.m. PDT on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of round nine beginning at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT.

GNCC travels to Georgia for round three, while the FIM Motocross World Championship heads to the Netherlands. The second round of the Rockstar Triple Crown in Canada is also this weekend.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV Schedule

Round 11 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America's Center

Saturday, March 17



Live Coverage — 8:00 p.m. EDT / 5:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports 1

Online Schedule

Qualifying — 1:50 p.m. EDT / 11:50 a.m. PDT — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com

Night Show — 450SX and 250SX — 8:00 p.m. EDT / 5:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports Go App

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more.

FIM Motocross World Championship

TV Schedule

ROUND 2 | MXGP of Europe

Sunday, March 17

MX2 RACE 2 — 1:00 p.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network

MXGP RACE 2 — 2:00 p.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 2 | MXGP of Europe

Saturday, March 17 | Sunday, March 18



Saturday

EMX 300 | Race 1 — 10:20 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | QUALIFYING — 11:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | QUALIFYING — 12:00 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

EMX 125 | Race 1 — 12:50 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com



Sunday

EMX 300 | Race 2 — 4:40 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

EMX 125 | Race 2 — 6:25 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 1 — 8:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 1 — 9:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 2 — 11:00 a.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 2 — 12:00 p.m. EST — MXGP-TV.com

AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

Online Schedule

ROUND 3 | The General | Washington, GA

Saturday, March 17 | Sunday, March 18

Saturday

PRO ATV — 1:00 p.m. EDT — RacerTV.com



Sunday

PRO BIKE — 1:00 p.m. EDT — RacerTV.com

Rockstar Triple Crown

Online Schedule

ROUND 2 | Calgary, AB

Friday, March 16 | Saturday, March 17

Coverage — 7:00 p.m. (local) — rockstartriplecrown.com/LIVE.html

