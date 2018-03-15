Injury Report: St. Louis

450SX
JUSTIN BARCIA — HAND | OUT
Comment: Barcia broke his hand in Arlington. He underwent surgery and is hoping to get back to racing before the end of the season.
MATT BISCEGLIA — HAND | OUT
Comment: Bisceglia is out after breaking his hand in Atlanta.
JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT
Comment: Bogle is eyeing a return to racing for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after breaking his humerus and sustaining a small fracture in his L2 vertebrae in San Diego.
TYLER ENTICKNAP — PELVIS | OUT
Comment: Enticknap is out for the foreseeable future after breaking his pelvis in a practice crash.
JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT
Comment: Grant is currently recovering from a fractured right leg suffered in Arlington. Currently, there is no specified date for his return.
JOSH HANSEN — FOOT | TBD
Comment: Hansen hasn’t raced Monster Energy Supercross in 2018 after breaking his foot at the Monster Energy Cup. It’s not clear when he’ll return to racing at this point.
FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT
Comment: Noren is out for the year with a torn ligament in his hand that caused several bones to rotate. He’s also using the time to deal with some ligament problems in his knee.
ALEX RAY — WRIST, LEG | OUT
Comment: Ray is hoping to return for the final three rounds of Monster Energy Supercross after dislocating his wrist and rupturing his patella tendon during practice.
KEN ROCZEN — HAND | OUT
Comment: Roczen underwent surgery to repair a shattered hand, dislocated metacarpals, and torn ligaments in his hand after a close encounter with Cooper Webb’s rear wheel in San Diego. He’s looking at a return to racing for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT
Comment: Seely is out for the rest of supercross after crashing hard in Tampa. He fractured his sacrum (a triangular bone in the lower back formed from fused vertebrae and situated between the two hipbones of the pelvis) in multiple places and fractured his pelvis on the left and right side.
JAKE WEIMER — WRIST/HAND | OUT
Comment: Weimer broke his wrist and two metacarpals on top of his hand in San Diego. He’s aiming to get back to racing for the final two rounds.
250SX
JON AMES — FEMUR | OUT
Comment: Ames is out for the season after a breaking his femur in Arlington.
JUSTIN COOPER — RIBS, SHOULDER, CONCUSSION
Comment: Cooper hopes to be back for Seattle after breaking nine ribs, hurting his shoulder, and sustaining a concussion in Houston.
JIMMY DECOTIS – BACK, RIBS | OUT
Comment: Decotis had a big crash in Daytona and fractured some ribs and his L2 ad L3 vertebrae. It’s unclear when he’ll be able to get back to racing, but on Instagram Decotis stated, “The Rippa will be back don't you worry....”
DYLAN FERRANDIS — ARM, TEETH | OUT
Comment: Ferrandis broke his arm and several teeth in Atlanta after clipping a Tuff Block as he was about to launch a triple. It’s unlikely he’ll be back for any supercross.
RJ HAMPSHIRE — BACK, RIBS, LUNGS | OUT
Comment: Hampshire had a scary crash in Daytona, sustaining fractures to his T3 and T4 vertebrae, fractured ribs, and some “small punctures/lacerations to the lungs.” The good news? Surgery is not required. The bad news? He’s out for the rest of Monster Energy Supercross.
JUSTIN HILL — TOE
Comment: Hill broke his toe while racing a 450 in Atlanta. He’s expected to be back for Indianapolis.
JUSTIN HOEFT — FEET
Comment: Hoeft underwent surgery after breaking both feet in San Diego.
ALEX MARTIN — WRIST
Comment: Martin sprained his wrist in San Diego and was unable to race the main event. He hopes to be back for the next 250SX West Region race.
CAMERON MCADOO — HAND | OUT
Comment: In Atlanta, McAdoo reinjured a fractured hand sustained at Arlington. He’s expected to miss “several rounds.”
COLT NICHOLS — ARM | OUT
Comment: Nichols will miss the remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross after breaking his humerus while practicing.
MITCH OLDENBURG — ARM
Comment: Oldenburg missed San Diego after a hard crash at Oakland. He’s working on being ready when the 250SX West Region resumes.
BLAKE WHARTON — VARIOUS
Comment: Wharton was originally scheduled to return to racing for the start of the 250SX East Region, but his comeback was delayed by a practice crash. He’s currently preparing for the final few rounds of the 250SX West Region.