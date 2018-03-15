Injury Report: St. Louis

450SX

JUSTIN BARCIA — HAND | OUT

Comment: Barcia broke his hand in Arlington. He underwent surgery and is hoping to get back to racing before the end of the season.

MATT BISCEGLIA — HAND | OUT

Comment: Bisceglia is out after breaking his hand in Atlanta.

JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Bogle is eyeing a return to racing for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after breaking his humerus and sustaining a small fracture in his L2 vertebrae in San Diego.

TYLER ENTICKNAP — PELVIS | OUT

Comment: Enticknap is out for the foreseeable future after breaking his pelvis in a practice crash.

JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT

Comment: Grant is currently recovering from a fractured right leg suffered in Arlington. Currently, there is no specified date for his return.

JOSH HANSEN — FOOT | TBD

Comment: Hansen hasn’t raced Monster Energy Supercross in 2018 after breaking his foot at the Monster Energy Cup. It’s not clear when he’ll return to racing at this point.

FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Noren is out for the year with a torn ligament in his hand that caused several bones to rotate. He’s also using the time to deal with some ligament problems in his knee.

ALEX RAY — WRIST, LEG | OUT

Comment: Ray is hoping to return for the final three rounds of Monster Energy Supercross after dislocating his wrist and rupturing his patella tendon during practice.

KEN ROCZEN — HAND | OUT

Comment: Roczen underwent surgery to repair a shattered hand, dislocated metacarpals, and torn ligaments in his hand after a close encounter with Cooper Webb’s rear wheel in San Diego. He’s looking at a return to racing for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT

Comment: Seely is out for the rest of supercross after crashing hard in Tampa. He fractured his sacrum (a triangular bone in the lower back formed from fused vertebrae and situated between the two hipbones of the pelvis) in multiple places and fractured his pelvis on the left and right side.

JAKE WEIMER — WRIST/HAND | OUT

Comment: Weimer broke his wrist and two metacarpals on top of his hand in San Diego. He’s aiming to get back to racing for the final two rounds.

250SX

JON AMES — FEMUR | OUT

Comment: Ames is out for the season after a breaking his femur in Arlington.

JUSTIN COOPER — RIBS, SHOULDER, CONCUSSION

Comment: Cooper hopes to be back for Seattle after breaking nine ribs, hurting his shoulder, and sustaining a concussion in Houston.

JIMMY DECOTIS – BACK, RIBS | OUT

Comment: Decotis had a big crash in Daytona and fractured some ribs and his L2 ad L3 vertebrae. It’s unclear when he’ll be able to get back to racing, but on Instagram Decotis stated, “The Rippa will be back don't you worry....”