Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor Jr
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 18
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Sun Mar 25
Articles

Tim Gajser to Return at Valkenswaard

March 14, 2018 10:35am | by:
Nearly a month to the day after sustaining two fractures to his jawbone in a horrific crash at the Italian Motocross Championship, Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser will return to racing this weekend at the MXGP of Europe at Valkenswaard. 

Gajser, a two-time world champion, missed the opening round of the 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship in Argentina on March 4 after undergoing one surgery to repair two fractures to his jawbone and another to stabilize the fractured jaw.

At the time of the incident, the team said the expected recovery time would be three weeks, and the plan was to be ready for this weekend.

“Thanks to everyone who stand by my side in last couple of weeks,” Gajser wrote on Instagram. “I am so thankful. Smile and appreciate every moment of your life. fall seven times. Stand up eight. Never give up — main goal! See you in Valkenswaard!” 

The MXGP of Europe takes place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on MXGP-TV.com.