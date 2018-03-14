Tim Gajser to Return at Valkenswaard

Gajser, a two-time world champion, missed the opening round of the 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship in Argentina on March 4 after undergoing one surgery to repair two fractures to his jawbone and another to stabilize the fractured jaw.

Nearly a month to the day after sustaining two fractures to his jawbone in a horrific crash at the Italian Motocross Championship, Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser will return to racing this weekend at the MXGP of Europe at Valkenswaard.

At the time of the incident, the team said the expected recovery time would be three weeks, and the plan was to be ready for this weekend.

“Thanks to everyone who stand by my side in last couple of weeks,” Gajser wrote on Instagram. “I am so thankful. Smile and appreciate every moment of your life. fall seven times. Stand up eight. Never give up — main goal! See you in Valkenswaard!”

The MXGP of Europe takes place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on MXGP-TV.com.