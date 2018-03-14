Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor Jr
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 18
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Sun Mar 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Thomas Ramette To Fill In at Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha

March 14, 2018 3:05pm
Racer X has learned that with both Dylan Ferrandis and Colt Nichols out for the remainder of Monster Energy Supercross, French rider Thomas Ramette will fill in at Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha beginning this weekend in St. Louis.

We spotted Ramette’s name on the official AMA 250 entry list and texted assistant team manager Wil Hahn, who confirmed that Ramette will join the team.

A multi-time arenacross champion in Europe, Ramette has qualified for two AMA Supercross races, finishing 15th (Las Vegas) and 21st (Santa Clara), respectively, in 450SX in 2015. 

We also heard that Babbitt’s Kawasaki arenacross rider Jacob Hayes was in the mix for the ride, but was unable to get out his contract.

We’ll update this post once we know more.  