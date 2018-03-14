Thomas Ramette To Fill In at Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha

Racer X has learned that with both Dylan Ferrandis and Colt Nichols out for the remainder of Monster Energy Supercross, French rider Thomas Ramette will fill in at Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha beginning this weekend in St. Louis.

We spotted Ramette’s name on the official AMA 250 entry list and texted assistant team manager Wil Hahn, who confirmed that Ramette will join the team.

A multi-time arenacross champion in Europe, Ramette has qualified for two AMA Supercross races, finishing 15th (Las Vegas) and 21st (Santa Clara), respectively, in 450SX in 2015.

We also heard that Babbitt’s Kawasaki arenacross rider Jacob Hayes was in the mix for the ride, but was unable to get out his contract.

We’ll update this post once we know more.