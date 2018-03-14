Sign of the (Lap) Times: Daytona

The most unique race and possibly the most prestigious single race of the year was filled with drama in both classes and was definitely a night to remember for more than a few riders. Justin Brayton was able to get his first 450SX main event win of his career at just under 34 years old, making him the oldest rider to win a main event. Eli Tomac made it tough on him, though, as he found his groove after going down on the first lap and charged all the way up to within a few seconds of Brayton. In 250SX, Jordon Smith got his first win of the year and pushed himself up into championship contention, as he sits just eight points behind Zach Osborne and Austin Forkner, who are tied at 89 points. Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. First, our traditional lap time charts. 450SX CLASS — MAIN EVENT — LAP TIMES Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 5th 1:12.678 4 1:15.799 Marvin Musquin 2 2nd 1:12.811 15 1:13.871 Eli Tomac t-3 3rd 1:13.023 14 1:14.863 Cooper Webb t-3 1st 1:13.384 2 1:14.550 Justin Brayton 5 7th 1:13.817 17 1:15.968 Jason Anderson 6 4th 1:13.739 4 1:15.487 Christian Craig 7 9th 1:14.052 5 1:16.236 Blake Baggett 8 6th 1:14.247 5 1:15.977 Weston Peick 9 11th 1:14.473 6 1:17.125 Benny Bloss 10 8th 1:14.796 7 1:16.267 Dean Wilson 11 10th 1:14.897 7 1:16.647 Broc Tickle 12 16th 1:15.072 4 1:16.854 Malcolm Stewart 13 12th 1:15.409 6 1:17.499 Chad Reed 14 14th 1:15.654 5 1:18.630 Tyler Bowers 15 13th 1:15.796 9 1:18.475 Kyle Chisholm 16 15th 1:16.262 5 1:19.582 Kyle Cunningham 17 18th 1:16.586 4 1:20.727 Bradley Taft 18 22nd 1:16.752 6 1:20.424 Cedric Soubeyras 19 17th 1:18.496 2 1:22.377 Vince Friese 20 20th 1:18.736 4 1:24.603 Ben LaMay 21 19th 1:19.008 4 1:23.300 Dakota Tedder 22 21st 1:19.711 6 1:26.409 Carlen Gardner 250SX CLASS — MAIN EVENT — LAP TIMES Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 3rd 1:12.465 4 1:14.457 Austin Forkner 2 2nd 1:12.885 5 1:14.282 Jeremy Martin t-3 1st 1:12.898 5 1:14.339 Jordon Smith t-3 4th 1:13.202 3 1:14.100 Zach Osborne 5 5th 1:14.121 5 1:16.372 Martin Davalos 6 6th 1:14.857 4 1:16.790 Kyle Peters 7 10th 1:15.850 2 1:18.141 Luke Renzland 8 7th 1:15.896 2 1:17.251 Sean Cantrell 9 8th 1:16.075 5 1:17.766 Brandon Hartranft 10 9th 1:18.287 4 1:20.615 Ramyller Alves 11 16th 1:18.667 3 1:22.870 Nick Gaines 12 13th 1:19.131 4 1:23.262 Heath Harrison 13 12th 1:19.352 3 1:22.226 Cody Vanbuskirk 14 11th 1:19.368 6 1:22.159 Josh Cartwright 15 18th 1:19.858 2 1:26.560 John Short 16 17th 1:20.803 3 1:28.243 Samuel Redman 17 14th 1:20.883 6 1:25.522 Wilson Fleming 18 15th 1:21.477 3 1:26.212 Logan Karnow 19 20th 1:21.583 6 1:24.119 Richard Jackson 20 19th 1:22.981 3 1:28.200 Lane Shaw 21 21st DNF DNF DNF Jimmy Decotis 22 22nd DNF DNF DNF Michael Mosiman The Comebacks Part of what made this year's Daytona Supercross so exciting were the comeback rides by Osborne and Tomac. In the 250 main event, Osborne got an absolutely terrible start after getting cut off by Forkner. He came around the first turn nearly dead last and had moved up to 14th place by the end of the first lap. By the end of the sixth lap, he had made his way inside the top five. Below are Osborne's lap times plotted out compared to Forkner's (whom he was chasing in the championship) and Jordon Smith (who was leading the race). You can see once he finds his groove and some room on the track, he knocks off huge chunks of time to the leaders.

In 450SX, Tomac put on an even more incredible show. After getting a mid-pack start and then going down a few corners into the race, Tomac was in last place after the first lap. It only took him five laps to get all the way up to tenth place (passing Jason Anderson in the process), and by lap 15, he was in second place. After the race, Tomac gave credit to the track design for allowing him to come through the pack so quickly. "At the end zone corner there at the first lap, I just got hung up at the top of the berm and then had nowhere to go but to really fall down. I lost my balance. I actually looped out my bike. It was pretty sketchy for what it was. Then after that, it was just making the charge. The good thing is, this year’s Daytona allowed for some good passing. There was long straightaways and lanes and jump combos you could do different. In that way, it was good. At least we were able to make something out of it." With three laps to go it looked like Tomac was going to do the near impossible and pass Brayton for the lead, but Brayton was able to drop his lap times by almost a second to nearly match Tomac's times on a very tough Daytona track. Hats off to these two for some incredible rides.

Time vs Laps This year's Daytona SX saw a format change from last year, as the race conformed to the rest of the series and went to timed main events instead of laps. Since Daytona's lap times are typically over a minute long, we were pretty confident that we would see shorter main events, and that is indeed what happened. The 450 main event was exactly two minutes shorter than last year's, and it was also two laps shorter. But it was still the longest race so far this year and there was still plenty of time for the track to break down in typical Daytona fashion. Would Tomac or Osborne have liked two more laps, though? Of course they would!