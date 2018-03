How to Watch 2018 American Flat Track at Daytona

Schedule

Thursday, March 15, 2018 — FansChoice.tv

Practice/Qualifying: 2:40 p.m. EDT (11:40 a.m. PDT)

Opening Ceremonies: 6:00 p.m. EDT (3:00 p.m. PDT)

Heats: 6:30 p.m. EDT (3:30 p.m. PDT)

AFT Singles Main: 8:45 p.m. EDT (5:45 p.m. PDT)

AFT Twins Main: 9:15 p.m. EDT (6:15 p.m. PDT)

Tune-in here: www.fanschoice.tv/ watch-live/american-flat-track

AFT mobile apps: Available for iPhone on the App Store and for Android at Google Play.

Sunday, March 25, 2018 — NBCSN

DAYTONA TT Air Date: 2:00 p.m. EDT (11:00 a.m. PDT)