Exhaust: Weege and DC

Straight from the infield at Daytona International Speedway, Jason Weigandt is joined by Davey Coombs to discuss the roots of the Daytona Supercross, which started even before supercross actually existed.

From three-minute laps and riding over the pit walls to the invention of the term supercross and Ricky Ryan’s 1987 shocker, Weege and DC discuss everything from the longest-running race on the SX calendar.

