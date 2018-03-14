Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor Jr
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Amateur
RCSX
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 17
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 17
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 18
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 24
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Sun Mar 25
Exhaust: Weege and DC

Exhaust Weege and DC

March 14, 2018 4:10pm

Straight from the infield at Daytona International Speedway, Jason Weigandt is joined by Davey Coombs to discuss the roots of the Daytona Supercross, which started even before supercross actually existed.

From three-minute laps and riding over the pit walls to the invention of the term supercross and Ricky Ryan’s 1987 shocker, Weege and DC discuss everything from the longest-running race on the SX calendar. 

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel and is coming soon to Spotify and Google Play Music.