450 Words: CeleBrayton

By now, you’re surly aware that Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda’s Justin Brayton won his first career 450 main event last Saturday night at Daytona—not exactly a track Brayton is fond of. With his win, Brayton also became the oldest winner of AMA Supercross in the premiere class.

Of course Jason Weigandt was there after the race (after the hug seen around the world) to chat exclusively with Brayton about the win and more.

The Smartop/BullFrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team was there inside the hauler to add some cheers as well.