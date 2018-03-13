Racer X Films: Hunter Yoder Full Moto at RCSXMarch 13, 2018 10:50am | by: Kyle Scott Home Racer X FilmsVideo Racer X Films: Hunter Yoder Full Moto at RCSX Daytona International Speedway Daytona, FL Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross Full helmet camera moto with GEICO/Factory Connection Honda's Hunter Yoder aboard his factory CRF150R in the Super Mini 2 13-16 class from the 9th annual Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross at Daytona International Speedway.