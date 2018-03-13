On This Day in Moto: March 13

March 13 1971 The first motocross race held at Daytona International Speedway took place as part of the Florida Winter-AMA Series. The race predated both the start of supercross as we know it (the 1972 Superbowl of Motocross) and the first AMA Pro Motocross Championship (also in '72). The winners were Cleveland, Ohio's, Bryan Kenney on a CZ in the Open Class and Husqvarna-mounted Gunnar Lindstrom, the father of mechanic Lars Lindstrom, in the 250 Class. Kenney was followed by Jim Weimer and Bob Grossi; Lindstrom was trailed by Barry Higgins and Gary Bailey, who helped design the track.

1981 It was the first night of the Mr. Pibb Supercross doubleheader at the Houston Astrodome, presented by Schlitz Beer, and the winner was Team Suzuki's Mark "Bomber" Barnett. Yamaha's Broc Glover and Honda's "Gentleman" Jim Gibson rounded out the first night's podium.

1999 Yamaha-mounted Jeremy McGrath followed up his Daytona success with another win at the Houston Astrodome. Honda teammates Kevin Windham and Ezra Lusk followed.

Jeremy McGrath rode a Mazda-backed Yamaha in 1999 on his way to a sixth AMA Supercross Championship.

In the 125 Class, Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Nathan Ramsey got the victory over Yamaha of Troy's Casey Lytle and Suzuki rider David Pingree. 2010 The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship ventured north of the border to Toronto's Rogers Centre, and Kawasaki's Ryan Villopoto earned his fifth win of the season to date. Rockstar/Makita Suzuki's Ryan Dungey and Team Honda's Trey Canard rounded out the podium.