Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor Jr
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Amateur
RCSX
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 17
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 17
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 18
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 24
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Sun Mar 25
Josh Hill To Compete in Rockstar Triple Crown Championship in Canada

March 13, 2018 9:15am | by:
Josh Hill is headed to Canada. The former factory Yamaha rider has signed a deal with Cycle North, a Prince George, British Columbia-based dealership, to compete in the arenacross portion of the new Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Championship in Canada.

Since retiring from professional supercross and motocross in 2015, the 2008 Minneapolis 450SX winner has been involved in various projects, including riding the Alta electric bike at Red Bull Straight Rhythm and most recently competing in Snow BikeCross at 2018 X Games Aspen.

“I am very excited to have Josh on the program and it will be fun to have him back in Canada,” Cycle North team manager Kourtney Lloyd said.  “I have always had a lot of respect for Josh and his career, and I look forward to working with him. The deal did come together quite quickly, but if anyone can jump on anything and be competitive, it’s Josh.”

Hill will ride a Honda CFR250 and CRF450 and compete in both Pro classes.

The next round of the series is scheduled for March 16-17 in Calgary, Alberta.