Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor Jr
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Full Results
Live Now
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 18
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Sun Mar 25
Articles
Wake-Up Call

March 12, 2018 8:00am

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Round 10 — Daytona, FL

Daytona - 450SX Main Event

- Daytona, FL

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Justin Brayton 1:13.38418 LapsFort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450
2Eli Tomac 1:12.811+04.450Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX450F
3Cooper Webb 1:13.023+10.182Newport, NC Yamaha YZ450F
4Christian Craig 1:13.739+15.985Hemet, CA Honda CRF250
5Marvin Musquin 1:12.678+22.342La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
6Weston Peick 1:14.247+27.182Wildomar, CA Suzuki RM-Z450
7Jason Anderson 1:13.817+31.696Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
8Dean Wilson 1:14.796+33.277Scotland, United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
9Blake Baggett 1:14.052+36.168Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
10Broc Tickle 1:14.897+44.092Holly, MI KTM 450 SX-F FE
Full Results

Daytona - 250SX East Main Event

- Daytona, FL

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Jordon Smith 1:12.89814 LapsBelmont, NC KTM 250 SX-F
2Jeremy Martin 1:12.885+00.979Millville, MN Honda CRF250
3Austin Forkner 1:12.465+03.613Richards, MO Kawasaki KX250F
4Zach Osborne 1:13.202+06.417Abingdon, VA Husqvarna FC 250
5Martin Davalos 1:14.121+31.242Quito, Ecuador Kawasaki KX250F
6Kyle Peters 1:14.857+36.665Greensboro, NC Suzuki Rm-z250
7Sean Cantrell 1:15.896+40.341Murrieta, CA KTM 250 SX-F
8Brandon Hartranft 1:16.075+48.036Brick, NJ Yamaha YZ250F
9Ramyller Alves 1:18.28713 LapsBrazil Yamaha YZ250F
10Luke Renzland 1:15.850+08.078Hewitt, NJ Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Aside from winning the first main event during the second Triple Crown race in Atlanta, Brayton took his first career 450SX win in Daytona.
Aside from winning the first main event during the second Triple Crown race in Atlanta, Brayton took his first career 450SX win in Daytona. Jeff Kardas

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM223
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France183
3Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA170
4Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA164
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO160
6Weston Peick Wildomar, CA153
7Cooper Webb Newport, NC146
8Broc Tickle Holly, MI131
9Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA124
10Justin Barcia Monroe, NY113
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA89
2Austin Forkner Richards, MO89
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC81
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN70
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL57
6Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ55
7Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK54
8Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador52
9Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC51
10Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA49
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH133
2Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA129
3Shane McElrath Canton, NC117
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL116
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL107
6Christian Craig Hemet, CA106
7Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR105
8Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL84
9Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI72
10Hayden Mellross Australia67
Full Standings
Smith took his first win of the season at round four of the 250SX East Region.
Smith took his first win of the season at round four of the 250SX East Region. Jeff Kardas

AMSOIL GNCC

Round 2 — Wild Boar — Palatka, FL

Wild Boar - Overall Race

- Palatka, FL

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Kailub Russell 02:50:04.749Boonville, NC KTM
2Steward Baylor Jr 02:50:21.049Belton, SC KTM
3Thad Duvall 02:50:41.249Williamstown, WV Husqvarna
4Ben Kelley 02:53:12.999Harwinton, CT KTM
5Josh Toth 02:53:46.509Winstead, CT KTM
6Trevor Bollinger 02:56:21.489Morganton, NC Honda
7Layne Michael 02:57:28.939Fairmont, WV Husqvarna
8Pascal Rauchenecker 02:58:01.979Austria Husqvarna
9Josh Strang 02:58:45.206Australia Husqvarna
10Craig Delong 03:02:18.689Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
Full Results

Wild Boar - XC2 Pro Race

- Palatka, FL

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Ben Kelley 02:53:12.999Harwinton, CT KTM
2Josh Toth 02:53:46.509Winstead, CT KTM
3Pascal Rauchenecker 02:58:01.979Austria Husqvarna
4Craig Delong 03:02:18.689Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
5Austin Lee 03:03:52.088Bedford, IN Honda
6Michael Witkowski 03:06:38.829North Liberty, IN Beta
7Brendan Riordan 03:08:28.218Upton, MA Yamaha
8Liam Draper 03:12:20.169New Zealand Husqvarna
9Zack Hayes 03:13:52.649Sumter, SC KTM
10Trevor Barrett 03:14:53.868Charlotte, NC Yamaha
Full Results

Wild Boar - XC3 Pro-Am Race

- Palatka, FL

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Jesse Ansley 03:11:33.269Myakka City, FL KTM
2Jason Raines 03:15:50.249Travelers Rest, SC Yamaha
3Jacob Rowland 03:20:12.728Hardinsburg, IN Yamaha
4Christopher Venditti 03:27:12.549Fort Mill, SC Yamaha
5Dustin Simpson 02:51:55.114Wesley Chapel, NC Husqvarna
6Jason Langenback 02:52:39.988Clarksburg, MA Sherco
7Triston Landrum 02:57:34.108Nelsonville, OH Husqvarna
8Hunter Shelton 03:01:13.149Hartford, TN Husqvarna
9Colin Keegan 03:08:11.489Coal Center, PA Husqvarna
10Devan Welch 02:19:49.584Canal Winchester, OH Yamaha
Full Results

Wild Boar - WXC Race

- Palatka, FL

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Tayla Jones 02:00:53.850Australia Husqvarna
2Becca N Sheets 02:05:18.239Circleville, OH KTM
3Rachel Gutish 02:12:49.309Terre Haute, IN Beta
4Brooke Cosner 02:19:11.143Mchenry, MD Yamaha
5Kelsey Saltar 02:24:35.329Debary, FL KTM
Full Results
Kailub Russell took home the win at the Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC. 
Kailub Russell took home the win at the Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC.  Ken Hill

Overall Points Standings

GNCC Overall Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC60
2Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC46
3Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV46
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC33
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT32
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT31
7Josh Strang Australia28
8Layne Michael Fairmont, WV27
9Pascal Rauchenecker Austria25
10Ricky Russell Duvall, WA20
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Josh Toth Winstead, CT55
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT55
3Pascal Rauchenecker Austria42
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA34
5Austin Lee Bedford, IN34
6Liam Draper New Zealand25
7Trevor Barrett Charlotte, NC24
8Zack Hayes Sumter, SC20
9Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ16
10Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN15
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Raines Travelers Rest, SC43
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL39
3Dustin Simpson Wesley Chapel, NC37
4Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA36
5Jacob Rowland Hardinsburg, IN36
6Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL32
7Devan Welch Canal Winchester, OH24
8Christopher Venditti Fort Mill, SC22
9Colin Keegan Coal Center, PA22
10Hunter Shelton Hartford, TN21
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Tayla Jones Australia60
2Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH50
3Brooke Cosner Mchenry, MD36
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN33
5Korie Steede Beloit, OH31
6Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC30
7Eden Willow Netelkos Sudbury, VT29
8Shyann Phelps Bridgeton, NJ26
9Kelsey Saltar Debary, FL16
10Shelby Rolen Knoxville, TN14
Full Standings

ATV

XC1

FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Walker Fowler Yamaha
2nd Adam McGill Honda
3rd Jarrod McClure Honda
4th Chris Borich Suzuki
5th Brycen Neal Yamaha
6th Cole Richardson Yamaha
7th Westley Wolfe Suzuki
8th Devon Feehan Honda
9th Martin Christofferson Honda
10th Tucker Wyatt Honda

XC2

FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Hunter Hart Yamaha
2nd Matthew Lindle Honda
3rd John Glauda Jr. Yamaha
4th Austin Abney Honda
5th Ben Kowalewski Honda
6th Kenny Shick Yamaha
7th Gabriel Naud Yamaha
8th Drew Landers Yamaha
9th Brody Livengood Yamaha
10th Tanner Walker Honda
Hunter Hart (center), Matthew Lindle (right) and John Glauda Jr rounded out the XC2 Pro-Am class podium.
Hunter Hart (center), Matthew Lindle (right) and John Glauda Jr rounded out the XC2 Pro-Am class podium. Ken Hill

XC1 Points Standings

FINISH RIDER Points
1st Walker Fowler 60
2nd Adam McGill 43
3rd Brycen Neal 41
4th Chris Borich 39
5th Jarrod McClure 37
6th Westley Wolfe 29
7th Cole Richardson 29
8th Devon Feehan 24
9th Johnny Gallagher 21
10th Martin Christofferson 19

XC2 Points Standings

FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Austin Abney 48
2nd Matthew Lindle 43
3rd Hunter Hart 41
4th Drew Landers 38
5th Ben Kowalewski 37
6th John Glauda Jr. 33
7th Sam Hough 24
8th Kenny Shick 24
9th Tanner Walker 24
10th Steven Covert 21

Dutch Masters of motocross

Round 1 — Markelo, Netherlands

MX1 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Jeffrey Herlings
2nd Gautier Paulin
3rd Max Anstie
4th Romain Febvre
5th Shaun Simpson
6th Glenn Coldenhoff
7th Kevin Strijbos
8th Filip Bengtsson
9th Sven van der Mierden
10th Maxime Desprey

MX2 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Thomas Kjer Olsen
2nd Jed Beaton
3rd Davy Pootjes
4th Jago Geerts
5th Vsevolod Brylyakov
6th Ruben Fernandez-Garcia
7th Martin Barr
8th Calvin Vlaanderen
9th Marshal Weltin
10th Roan van de Moosdijk

MX1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Jeffrey Herlings 50
2nd Gautier Paulin 44
3rd Max Anstie 40
4th Romain Febvre 36
5th Shaun Simpson 31
6th Glenn Coldenhoff 31
7th Kevin Strijbos 27
8th Filip Bengtsson 25
9th Sven van der Mierden 22
10th Maxime Desprey 21

MX2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Thomas Kjer Olsen 50
2nd Jed Beaton 40
3rd Davy Pootjes 35
4th Jago Geerts 35
5th Vsevolod Brylyakov 30
6th Ruben Fernandez-Garcia 29
7th Martin Barr 22
8th Calvin Vlaanderen 22
9th Marshal Weltin 21
10th Roan van de Moosdijk 20

Other Championship Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands47
2Antonio Cairoli Italy47
3Clement Desalle Belgium40
4Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium34
5Romain Febvre France34
6Gautier Paulin France30
7Shaun Simpson United Kingdom24
8Julien Lieber Belgium22
9Maximilian Nagl Germany21
10Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands21
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pauls Jonass Latvia50
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark42
3Hunter Lawrence Australia37
4Ben Watson United Kingdom36
5Jed Beaton Australia27
6Vsevolod Brylyakov Russian Federation24
7Henry Jacobi Germany21
8Jago Geerts Belgium20
9Darian Sanayei Monroe, WA20
10Iker Larranaga Olano Spain19
Full Standings

AMSOIL ARENACROSS

250AX Class Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Jacob Hayes 187
2nd Gavin Faith 179
3rd Chris Blose 174
4th Gared Steinke 130
5th Kyle Bitterman 115
6th Shane Sewell 107
7th Jacob Williamson 94
8th Daniel Herrlein 83
9th Heath Harrison 83
10th Travis Sewell 62

AX Lites East Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Heath Harrison 86
2nd Isaac Teasdale 82
3rd Garrett Marchbanks 47
4th Tanner Basso 33
5th Tanner Ward 33
6th Tanner Stack 32
7th Carter Halpain 29
8th Josh Mosiman 28
9th TJ Albright 26
10th Jeremy Hand 21

FIM SUPERENDURO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Overall Standings

POSITION RIDER POINTS
1st Cody Webb 155
2nd Taddy Blazusiak 131
3rd Billy Bolt 124
4th Jonny Walker 114
5th Colton Haaker 105

2018 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
TBD Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX
TBD Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX
TBD FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP
TBD FIM Motocross World Championship MX2
TBD Motocross of Nations Nations Overall
TBD Motocross of Nations MXGP
TBD Motocross of Nations MX2
TBD Motocross of Nations Open
TBD Monster Energy Cup Cup Class
TBD Monster Energy Cup Amateur All-Stars
TBD Monster Energy Cup Supermini
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Open Class
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Lites Class
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Two-Stroke Class
TBD Paris Supercross King of Paris
TBD Paris Supercross Prince of Paris
TBD Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
TBD Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
TBD Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
TBD GNCC XC1
TBD GNCC XC2
TBD GNCC XC3
TBD GNCC WXC
TBD Canadian Motocross Nationals MX1
TBD Canadian Motocross Nationals MX2
TBD ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
TBD ADAC MX Masters (Germany) MX Masters
Matthias Walkner Dakar Rally Bike
TBD Australian MX Nationals MX1
TBD Australian MX Nationals MX2
TBD Australian Supercross SX1
TBD Australian Supercross SX2
Cody Matechuk Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Michele Cervellin Italian Motocross Championship MX2
TBD British Motocross Championship MX1
TBD British Motocross Championship MX2
TBD FMF Indoor Winter Series 250 Pro
TBD FMF Indoor Winter Series 450 Pro
TBD Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK) Pro Class
TBD Hell's Gate Bike
TBD SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
TBD EnduroCross Super EnduroCross
TBD New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
TBD New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
TBD Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
TBD Ezberg Rodeo Bike