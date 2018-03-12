Wake-Up Call

Daytona International Speedway Daytona, FL Daytona Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship
MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
Round 10 — Daytona, FL
Daytona - 450SX Main Event
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
| Justin Brayton
|1:13.384
|18 Laps
|Fort Dodge, IA
| Honda CRF450
|2
| Eli Tomac
|1:12.811
|+04.450
|Cortez, CO
| Kawasaki KX450F
|3
| Cooper Webb
|1:13.023
|+10.182
|Newport, NC
| Yamaha YZ450F
|4
| Christian Craig
|1:13.739
|+15.985
|Hemet, CA
| Honda CRF250
|5
| Marvin Musquin
|1:12.678
|+22.342
|La Reole, France
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
|6
| Weston Peick
|1:14.247
|+27.182
|Wildomar, CA
| Suzuki RM-Z450
|7
| Jason Anderson
|1:13.817
|+31.696
|Edgewood, NM
| Husqvarna FC 450
|8
| Dean Wilson
|1:14.796
|+33.277
|Scotland, United Kingdom
| Husqvarna FC 450
|9
| Blake Baggett
|1:14.052
|+36.168
|Grand Terrace, CA
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
|10
| Broc Tickle
|1:14.897
|+44.092
|Holly, MI
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|223
|2
| Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|183
|3
| Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|170
|4
| Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|164
|5
| Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|160
|6
| Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|153
|7
| Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|146
|8
| Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|131
|9
| Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|124
|10
| Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|113
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|89
|2
| Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|89
|3
| Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|81
|4
| Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|70
|5
| R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|57
|6
| Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|55
|7
| Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|54
|8
| Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|52
|9
| Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|51
|10
| Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|49
AMSOIL GNCC
Round 2 — Wild Boar — Palatka, FL
Wild Boar - XC3 Pro-Am Race
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
| Jesse Ansley
|03:11:33.269
|Myakka City, FL
| KTM
|2
| Jason Raines
|03:15:50.249
|Travelers Rest, SC
| Yamaha
|3
| Jacob Rowland
|03:20:12.728
|Hardinsburg, IN
| Yamaha
|4
| Christopher Venditti
|03:27:12.549
|Fort Mill, SC
| Yamaha
|5
| Dustin Simpson
|02:51:55.114
|Wesley Chapel, NC
| Husqvarna
|6
| Jason Langenback
|02:52:39.988
|Clarksburg, MA
| Sherco
|7
| Triston Landrum
|02:57:34.108
|Nelsonville, OH
| Husqvarna
|8
| Hunter Shelton
|03:01:13.149
|Hartford, TN
| Husqvarna
|9
| Colin Keegan
|03:08:11.489
|Coal Center, PA
| Husqvarna
|10
| Devan Welch
|02:19:49.584
|Canal Winchester, OH
| Yamaha
Overall Points Standings
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|43
|2
| Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|39
|3
| Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|37
|4
| Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|36
|5
| Jacob Rowland
|Hardinsburg, IN
|36
|6
| Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|32
|7
| Devan Welch
|Canal Winchester, OH
|24
|8
| Christopher Venditti
|Fort Mill, SC
|22
|9
| Colin Keegan
|Coal Center, PA
|22
|10
| Hunter Shelton
|Hartford, TN
|21
GNCC WXC Standings - 2018 Full Standings
ATV
XC1
|FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Adam McGill
|Honda
|3rd
|Jarrod McClure
|Honda
|4th
|Chris Borich
|Suzuki
|5th
|Brycen Neal
|Yamaha
|6th
|Cole Richardson
|Yamaha
|7th
|Westley Wolfe
|Suzuki
|8th
|Devon Feehan
|Honda
|9th
|Martin Christofferson
|Honda
|10th
|Tucker Wyatt
|Honda
XC2
|FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Hunter Hart
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Matthew Lindle
|Honda
|3rd
|John Glauda Jr.
|Yamaha
|4th
|Austin Abney
|Honda
|5th
|Ben Kowalewski
|Honda
|6th
|Kenny Shick
|Yamaha
|7th
|Gabriel Naud
|Yamaha
|8th
|Drew Landers
|Yamaha
|9th
|Brody Livengood
|Yamaha
|10th
|Tanner Walker
|Honda
XC1 Points Standings
|FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|60
|2nd
|Adam McGill
|43
|3rd
|Brycen Neal
|41
|4th
|Chris Borich
|39
|5th
|Jarrod McClure
|37
|6th
|Westley Wolfe
|29
|7th
|Cole Richardson
|29
|8th
|Devon Feehan
|24
|9th
|Johnny Gallagher
|21
|10th
|Martin Christofferson
|19
XC2 Points Standings
|FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Austin Abney
|48
|2nd
|Matthew Lindle
|43
|3rd
|Hunter Hart
|41
|4th
|Drew Landers
|38
|5th
|Ben Kowalewski
|37
|6th
|John Glauda Jr.
|33
|7th
|Sam Hough
|24
|8th
|Kenny Shick
|24
|9th
|Tanner Walker
|24
|10th
|Steven Covert
|21
Dutch Masters of motocross
Round 1 — Markelo, Netherlands
MX1 Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|3rd
|Max Anstie
|4th
|Romain Febvre
|5th
|Shaun Simpson
|6th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|7th
|Kevin Strijbos
|8th
|Filip Bengtsson
|9th
|Sven van der Mierden
|10th
|Maxime Desprey
MX2 Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|2nd
|Jed Beaton
|3rd
|Davy Pootjes
|4th
|Jago Geerts
|5th
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|6th
|Ruben Fernandez-Garcia
|7th
|Martin Barr
|8th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|9th
|Marshal Weltin
|10th
|Roan van de Moosdijk
MX1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|50
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|44
|3rd
|Max Anstie
|40
|4th
|Romain Febvre
|36
|5th
|Shaun Simpson
|31
|6th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|31
|7th
|Kevin Strijbos
|27
|8th
|Filip Bengtsson
|25
|9th
|Sven van der Mierden
|22
|10th
|Maxime Desprey
|21
MX2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|50
|2nd
|Jed Beaton
|40
|3rd
|Davy Pootjes
|35
|4th
|Jago Geerts
|35
|5th
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|30
|6th
|Ruben Fernandez-Garcia
|29
|7th
|Martin Barr
|22
|8th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|22
|9th
|Marshal Weltin
|21
|10th
|Roan van de Moosdijk
|20
250AX Class Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jacob Hayes
|187
|2nd
|Gavin Faith
|179
|3rd
|Chris Blose
|174
|4th
|Gared Steinke
|130
|5th
|Kyle Bitterman
|115
|6th
|Shane Sewell
|107
|7th
|Jacob Williamson
|94
|8th
|Daniel Herrlein
|83
|9th
|Heath Harrison
|83
|10th
|Travis Sewell
|62
AX Lites East Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Heath Harrison
|86
|2nd
|Isaac Teasdale
|82
|3rd
|Garrett Marchbanks
|47
|4th
|Tanner Basso
|33
|5th
|Tanner Ward
|33
|6th
|Tanner Stack
|32
|7th
|Carter Halpain
|29
|8th
|Josh Mosiman
|28
|9th
|TJ Albright
|26
|10th
|Jeremy Hand
|21
FIM SUPERENDURO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Overall Standings
|POSITION
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Cody Webb
|155
|2nd
|Taddy Blazusiak
|131
|3rd
|Billy Bolt
|124
|4th
|Jonny Walker
|114
|5th
|Colton Haaker
|105
2018 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Lites Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Two-Stroke Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Matthias Walkner
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Michele Cervellin
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|TBD
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|TBD
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|TBD
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike