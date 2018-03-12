Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor Jr
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Live Now
Amateur
RCSX
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 17
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 17
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 18
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Sun Mar 25
Racer X Podcast Network Launched, Subscribe Today

March 12, 2018 4:25pm
Back in 2010, Racer X’s Jason Weigandt and David Pingree had a podcast. It was not very good. The audio was terrible and it never really picked up steam. It lasted one year. 

Since 2008, Steve Matthes has done a wonderful job producing shows like The Racer X Podcast, and he will continue to do that for us.

With that said, we also wanted to expand on our podcasts, so we decided to start the Racer X Podcast Network, where the staff at Racer X Illustrated and Racer X Online—mainly Jason Weigandt to begin with—will be bringing you a different look into the world of supercross, motocross, and dirt bike culture.

Weege did a seven-minute intro explaining the idea behind the podcast, and later this week he’ll have a long one-on-one convo with Davey Coombs about the history of Daytona that you’ll want to listen to.

So, go to iTunes and subscribe to the Racer X Podcast Network so you don’t miss anything. We're also on Stitcher. Stay tuned to TuneIn and Google Play as we hope to be on those platforms later this week.