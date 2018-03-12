On This Day in Moto: March 12

1976
The Houston Astrodome was home to the second round of the AMA Supercross Championship, and Jimmy Weinert, back with Kawasaki after a year on Yamaha, got the win over Husqvarna rider Kent Howerton and Suzuki's Tony DiStefano. The race ran a two-moto format each night, and Weinert ran 7-1-1-2 to Howerton's 2-3-3-5 and DiStefano's 1-2-14-1.
There were nine brands of motorcycles in the race: Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha, Husqvarna, Honda, Bultaco, Maico, Can-Am, and Ammex/Islo, the Mexico- and-America-built brand of Gary Jones, the former three-time AMA 250cc National Champion.
1977
On the hottest streak of his career, 20-year-old Bob Hannah won the Daytona Supercross, giving him 12 straight motos wins, including the eight straight he won in the Florida Winter-AMAs, his heat race and main event wins at Atlanta's Fulton County Stadium, and now his heat race and main event win at Daytona. (1977 was the year the AMA eliminated the three- and two-moto formats and went with a single main event.) Can-Am's Jimmy Ellis was second and Bultaco rider Kenny Zahrt got a career-best third place.
1983
Another year, another Daytona, another Bob Hannah win… but this one on a different brand. The Hurricane had switched from Yamaha (which he rode for seven years) to Honda and led a Honda 1-2-3 sweep at Daytona, leading Johnny O'Mara and David Bailey across the finish line.
2011
In a freight train of multi-time AMA Supercross Champions, Ryan Villopoto got the win at the Indianapolis round ahead of James Stewart, Chad Reed, and Ryan Dungey. Finishing fifth was Justin Brayton, a guy who had never won a single supercross race... until last Saturday night at Daytona!
Winning the 250 Class was future Team USA ISDE "first American" Ryan Sipes, with Justin Barcia and Blake Baggett following.