Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor Jr
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Full Results
Live Now
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 18
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Sun Mar 25
Articles
On This Day in Moto: March 12

March 12, 2018 2:45pm
by:

1976

The Houston Astrodome was home to the second round of the AMA Supercross Championship, and Jimmy Weinert, back with Kawasaki after a year on Yamaha, got the win over Husqvarna rider Kent Howerton and Suzuki's Tony DiStefano. The race ran a two-moto format each night, and Weinert ran 7-1-1-2 to Howerton's 2-3-3-5 and DiStefano's 1-2-14-1.

There were nine brands of motorcycles in the race: Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha, Husqvarna, Honda, Bultaco, Maico, Can-Am, and Ammex/Islo, the Mexico- and-America-built brand of Gary Jones, the former three-time AMA 250cc National Champion. 

1977

On the hottest streak of his career, 20-year-old Bob Hannah won the Daytona Supercross, giving him 12 straight motos wins, including the eight straight he won in the Florida Winter-AMAs, his heat race and main event wins at Atlanta's Fulton County Stadium, and now his heat race and main event win at Daytona. (1977 was the year the AMA eliminated the three- and two-moto formats and went with a single main event.) Can-Am's Jimmy Ellis was second and Bultaco rider Kenny Zahrt got a career-best third place. 

1983

Another year, another Daytona, another Bob Hannah win… but this one on a different brand. The Hurricane had switched from Yamaha (which he rode for seven years) to Honda and led a Honda 1-2-3 sweep at Daytona, leading Johnny O'Mara and David Bailey across the finish line. 

2011

In a freight train of multi-time AMA Supercross Champions, Ryan Villopoto got the win at the Indianapolis round ahead of James Stewart, Chad Reed, and Ryan Dungey. Finishing fifth was Justin Brayton, a guy who had never won a single supercross race... until last Saturday night at Daytona! 

Winning the 250 Class was future Team USA ISDE "first American" Ryan Sipes, with Justin Barcia and Blake Baggett following. 