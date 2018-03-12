On This Day in Moto: March 12

1976

The Houston Astrodome was home to the second round of the AMA Supercross Championship, and Jimmy Weinert, back with Kawasaki after a year on Yamaha, got the win over Husqvarna rider Kent Howerton and Suzuki's Tony DiStefano. The race ran a two-moto format each night, and Weinert ran 7-1-1-2 to Howerton's 2-3-3-5 and DiStefano's 1-2-14-1.

There were nine brands of motorcycles in the race: Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha, Husqvarna, Honda, Bultaco, Maico, Can-Am, and Ammex/Islo, the Mexico- and-America-built brand of Gary Jones, the former three-time AMA 250cc National Champion.