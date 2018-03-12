Brayton, Smith, Holley, Stephenson, and Blair on PulpMX Show

Daytona SX has come and gone, and what a night it was for Justin Brayton and the Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team as he captured his first 450SX win. He became the oldest rider to win a 450SX main, as well as the rider to race the most races before getting a win. The PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, comes in with a complete look at Daytona from all sides.

Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Supercross Live announcer, Main Event Moto Podcast host, and former pro Daniel Blair into the studio to talk about Daytona from all angles, as well as talk about his own experience racing. We’ll have Brayton’s wrench, Tony Berluti, in the studio for the first hour as well to talk about the night in Florida.

Yeah, he was on last week, but we just had to get Brayton back on the show to talk with Blair and Berluti about what a night it was, how he won it, why he was so good, and much more.

TLD KTM’s Jordon Smith took his first win of the season in Daytona with a great ride from start to finish. We’ll have the 205SX East winner from Daytona on to talk about getting back into this title fight and his main event.

Former 125SX champion and occasional co-host Denny Stephenson will call in from Nebraska to talk about Daytona, why he’s not happy with Eli Tomac, and thoughts from the prairies.

Jim “Hollywood” Holley is Blair’s co-host on Supercross Live and a former World Supercross Champion. We’ll have Jim on to talk about the season that’s going on, his work with Blair, thoughts on Daytona, and much more.

Jason Thomas from Fly Racing will be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

