GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Full Results
Live Now
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 18
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Sun Mar 25
Articles

RJ Hampshire Injury Update

March 11, 2018 10:15am | by:
RJ Hampshire Injury Update

According to the teams Instagram account, GEICO Honda’s RJ Hampshire sustained a broken rib, possible shoulder injury, and stable fracture to his T3 and T4 in a heat race crash last night at Daytona Supercross. The fracture to his T3 and T4 will not require surgery.

Hampshire made a mistake in his heat race and slammed into the ground. He was attended to by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit and the race was red flagged and deemed complete.

We will update this post as we hear more.