RJ Hampshire Injury Update

According to the teams Instagram account, GEICO Honda’s RJ Hampshire sustained a broken rib, possible shoulder injury, and stable fracture to his T3 and T4 in a heat race crash last night at Daytona Supercross. The fracture to his T3 and T4 will not require surgery.

Hampshire made a mistake in his heat race and slammed into the ground. He was attended to by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit and the race was red flagged and deemed complete.

We will update this post as we hear more.