On This Day in Moto: March 11

March 11 1982 Kawasaki launched its new amateur support program dubbed Team Green. The idea is to find and back promising amateur and youth riders from all over the country. Kawasaki's HQ is in California but Team Green sets up shop out of the Atlanta office, where team manager Dave Jordan is located. The first riders signed—Billy Liles and Keith Turpin—are also from Georgia. The program will revolutionize amateur motocross from that day forward, and continues to this day.

1978 Honda goes 1-2-3 at the Daytona Supercross as Marty Tripes, now the series points leader, topped teammates Marty Smith and Jimmy Ellis. Yamaha's Bob Hannah finished fourth. Here's a glimpse of what the race looked like: