On This Day in Moto: March 11

March 11
1982
Kawasaki launched its new amateur support program dubbed Team Green. The idea is to find and back promising amateur and youth riders from all over the country. Kawasaki's HQ is in California but Team Green sets up shop out of the Atlanta office, where team manager Dave Jordan is located. The first riders signed—Billy Liles and Keith Turpin—are also from Georgia. The program will revolutionize amateur motocross from that day forward, and continues to this day.
1978
Honda goes 1-2-3 at the Daytona Supercross as Marty Tripes, now the series points leader, topped teammates Marty Smith and Jimmy Ellis. Yamaha's Bob Hannah finished fourth.
Here's a glimpse of what the race looked like:
2001
Suzuki's Rodney Smith won the second round of the AMA Grand National Cross Country Series in Macon, Georgia. KTM's Shane Watts, winner of the opening round earlier that week in Florida, finished second, ahead of his teammate Mike Lafferty.
The big winners in the 2001 Spring National at Lake Whitney, Texas, were James Stewart, Mike Alessi, Davi Millsaps, and Billy Laninovich.
1977
Yamaha celebrated a clean sweep of the Florida Winter-AMA Series as Bob Hannah, Broc Glover, and Rick Burgett won the 250, 125, and Open classes, respectively. Hannah was a perfect 8-for-8 in his motos during the four-race series.