Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor Jr
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 17
Articles
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 18
Articles
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 24
Articles
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Sun Mar 25
Articles
On This Day in Moto: March 11

On This Day in Moto March 11

March 11, 2018 6:35pm
by:

March 11

1982

Kawasaki launched its new amateur support program dubbed Team Green. The idea is to find and back promising amateur and youth riders from all over the country. Kawasaki's HQ is in California but Team Green sets up shop out of the Atlanta office, where team manager Dave Jordan is located. The first riders signed—Billy Liles and Keith Turpin—are also from Georgia. The program will revolutionize amateur motocross from that day forward, and continues to this day.

1978

Honda goes 1-2-3 at the Daytona Supercross as Marty Tripes, now the series points leader, topped teammates Marty Smith and Jimmy Ellis. Yamaha's Bob Hannah finished fourth.  

Here's a glimpse of what the race looked like:

2001

Suzuki's Rodney Smith won the second round of the AMA Grand National Cross Country Series in Macon, Georgia. KTM's Shane Watts, winner of the opening round earlier that week in Florida, finished second, ahead of his teammate Mike Lafferty. 

The big winners in the 2001 Spring National at Lake Whitney, Texas, were James Stewart, Mike Alessi, Davi Millsaps, and Billy Laninovich.  

1977

Yamaha celebrated a clean sweep of the Florida Winter-AMA Series as Bob Hannah, Broc Glover, and Rick Burgett won the 250, 125, and Open classes, respectively. Hannah was a perfect 8-for-8 in his motos during the four-race series. 