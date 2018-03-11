Jimmy Decotis Injury Update

Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Jimmy Decotis wrote on Instagram that he sustained a “couple fractures in the L2 and L3 and some broken ribs” in a crash in the 250SX main event last night at Daytona.

Decotis added that he will see a specialist next week in Charlotte and “will update everyone on my return as I learn more.”

Below is his full post:

“Not the way I wanted to end my night. I Had a big crash before the finish line. I'm thankful to be walking. Couple fractures in the L2 and L3 and some broken ribs. Back injuries are scary so I feel I'm truly blessed with the outcome. Thank you so much @ichorsportsmedicine, Doc Bodner and everyone at the medical unit. You guys are the true heroes of this sport and it's so awesome to see a friendly face when you are laid up on the ground. I'm extremely bummed right now, I love racing my dirt bike and these next few weeks will be tough. I'm going to see a specialist on Tuesday when I arrive back in Charlotte. I will update everyone on my return as I learn more...thank you @jamieroutley93 and my whole fam for being there for me and the whole @jgrmxteam and sponsors. The Rippa will be back don't you worry....”