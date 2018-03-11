GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Full Results
Live Now
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 18
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Sun Mar 25
Articles

Jimmy Decotis Injury Update

March 11, 2018 11:05am | by:
Jimmy Decotis Injury Update

Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Jimmy Decotis wrote on Instagram that he sustained a “couple fractures in the L2 and L3 and some broken ribs” in a crash in the 250SX main event last night at Daytona.

Decotis added that he will see a specialist next week in Charlotte and “will update everyone on my return as I learn more.”

Below is his full post: 

“Not the way I wanted to end my night. I Had a big crash before the finish line. I'm thankful to be walking. Couple fractures in the L2 and L3 and some broken ribs. Back injuries are scary so I feel I'm truly blessed with the outcome. Thank you so much @ichorsportsmedicine, Doc Bodner and everyone at the medical unit. You guys are the true heroes of this sport and it's so awesome to see a friendly face when you are laid up on the ground. I'm extremely bummed right now, I love racing my dirt bike and these next few weeks will be tough. I'm going to see a specialist on Tuesday when I arrive back in Charlotte. I will update everyone on my return as I learn more...thank you @jamieroutley93 and my whole fam for being there for me and the whole @jgrmxteam and sponsors. The Rippa will be back don't you worry....”