Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor Jr
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Amateur
RCSX
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 17
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 17
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 18
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 24
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Sun Mar 25
Classic Pix

March 11, 2018 6:10pm

Each week throughout the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season, we’ll dig deep into the Racer X photo archives and select one memorable photo to spotlight.

With Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda’s Justin Brayton winning the Daytona Supercross last night while riding for a private team, we thought we’d look back at this photo. 

In 1987, San Jose, California’s Rick Ryan accomplished the unthinkable, winning a supercross main event as a true privateer. Making this historic first even more impressive, he managed to do it on the notoriously demanding Daytona Supercross circuit. 

Despite his upset win, Ryan was unable to get a factory job for 1988, and he went on to make a career as a journeyman racer, chasing contingency and start money all over the world before disappearing from the sport in the 1990s.  