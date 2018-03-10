On This Day in Moto: March 10

March 10 1973 One year before there was a stand-alone AMA Supercross Championship, the Daytona race was considered an AMA Motocross race with two classes, 250cc and 500cc. The winner of the 250 Class was Husqvarna's Bob Grossi, while the 500 Class winner was Pierre Karsmakers. In winning the race, Karsmakers gave Yamaha its first-ever 500 National win.

1985 Over a thousand riders descended on Lake Whitney, Texas, for the 1985 Grand National Championship, and the big winner was Louisiana's Scooter Stafford, who won the Open Pro Class on a Honda and the 250 Pro Class on a Suzuki. The 125 Intermediate classes were topped by Kawasaki Team Green's Jeff Matiasevich. 1979 Team Kawasaki's Jimmy Weinert uses a frantic late charge in the 12-lap main event to upset Bob "Hurricane" Hannah and Marty Tripes to win the Daytona Supercross. The race was recorded and aired months later on the CBS Sports Spectacular. Here's the main event:

1984 Defending AMA Supercross #1 David Bailey won the Daytona Supercross for the first time, but his teammate Johnny O'Mara stole the show when he launched the finish line Gator Pit in a failed attempt to pass Yamaha's Rick Johnson for second-place. In one leap, O'Mara effectively changed the jumping game and made those Gator Pits obsolete. You will see it below at the 13-minute mark: