Watch Wild Boar GNCC Live on RacerTV This Saturday and Sunday
March 9, 2018 2:30pm | by: Abby Humphreys
Don't miss the online coverage from the Moose Racing Wild Boar, round two of the Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series, an AMA National Championship, this Saturday, March 10, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 11 at 1 p.m. EST on RacerTV.com.
Saturday, March 10
ATV Racing
Online: 1 p.m. EST, www.RacerTV.com (LIVE)
UTV Racing
Online: 4 p.m. EST, www.RacerTV.com (LIVE)
Sunday, March 11
Bike Racing
Online: 1 p.m. EST, www.RacerTV.com (LIVE)