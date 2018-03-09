How to Watch: Daytona SX and More

Round ten of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, March 10, in Daytona, Florida. Daytona is not a Feld event, so no Race Day Live tomorrow. However, you will be able to watch second qualifying sessions starting at 3:40 p.m. EST right here on Racer X Online. FS1 will have live coverage beginning at 7 p.m. EST.
The second round of the 2018 Grand National Cross Country Championship is also this weekend.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV Schedule
Round 10 | Daytona, FL | Daytona International Speedway
Saturday, March 10
Live Coverage — 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST — Fox Sports 1
Online Schedule
Qualifying — 3:40 p.m. EST / 1:40 p.m. PST — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com
Night Show — 450SX and 250SX — 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST — Fox Sports Go App
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more.
AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP
Online Schedule
ROUND 2 | Wild Boar | Palatka, FL
Saturday, March 10 | Sunday, March 11
Saturday
PRO ATV — 1:00 p.m. EST — RacerTV.com
Sunday
PRO BIKE — 1:00 p.m. EST — RacerTV.com
2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|207
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|165
|3
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|150
|4
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|144
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|137
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|70
|2
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|68
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|57
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|55
|5
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|54
2018 GNCC Standings
GNCC Overall Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|30
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|25
|3
|Steward Baylor Jr
|Belton, SC
|21
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|18
|5
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|16
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|30
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|25
|3
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|Austria
|21
|4
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|18
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|16
Other Links
Follow Racer X
Other Info
Daytona International Speedway
1801 W International Speedway Blvd
Daytona, FL 32114
Main Event — 6:30 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. (local)
Tickets
Get tickets here.
Pit Party
Daytona is the perfect opportunity to get an autograph from your favorite rider and watch as teams prepare the bikes for the course. Access to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross pits is free and included with your race ticket.
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Seating CHart
Race Day Schedule
All times local.