How to Watch: Daytona SX and More

Round ten of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, March 10, in Daytona, Florida. Daytona is not a Feld event, so no Race Day Live tomorrow. However, you will be able to watch second qualifying sessions starting at 3:40 p.m. EST right here on Racer X Online. FS1 will have live coverage beginning at 7 p.m. EST.

The second round of the 2018 Grand National Cross Country Championship is also this weekend.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV Schedule

Round 10 | Daytona, FL | Daytona International Speedway

Saturday, March 10



Live Coverage — 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST — Fox Sports 1

Online Schedule

Qualifying — 3:40 p.m. EST / 1:40 p.m. PST — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com

Night Show — 450SX and 250SX — 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST — Fox Sports Go App

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more.

AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

Online Schedule

ROUND 2 | Wild Boar | Palatka, FL

Saturday, March 10 | Sunday, March 11

Saturday

PRO ATV — 1:00 p.m. EST — RacerTV.com



Sunday

PRO BIKE — 1:00 p.m. EST — RacerTV.com

2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings