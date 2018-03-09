GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 11
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 18
Articles
How to Watch: Daytona SX and More

How to Watch Daytona SX and More

March 9, 2018 2:35pm

Round ten of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, March 10, in Daytona, Florida. Daytona is not a Feld event, so no Race Day Live tomorrow. However, you will be able to watch second qualifying sessions starting at 3:40 p.m. EST right here on Racer X Online. FS1 will have live coverage beginning at 7 p.m. EST.

The second round of the 2018 Grand National Cross Country Championship is also this weekend.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV Schedule

Round 10 | Daytona, FL | Daytona International Speedway
Saturday, March 10

Live Coverage — 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST — Fox Sports 1

Online Schedule

Qualifying — 3:40 p.m. EST / 1:40 p.m. PST — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com

Night Show — 450SX and 250SX — 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST — Fox Sports Go App

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more

AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

Online Schedule

ROUND 2 | Wild Boar | Palatka, FL
Saturday, March 10 | Sunday, March 11

Saturday

PRO ATV — 1:00 p.m. EST — RacerTV.com

Sunday

PRO BIKE — 1:00 p.m. EST — RacerTV.com

2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM207
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France165
3Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA150
4Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA144
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO137
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA70
2Austin Forkner Richards, MO68
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL57
4Jordon Smith Belmont, NC55
5Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK54
Full Standings

2018 GNCC Standings

GNCC Overall Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC30
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV25
3Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC21
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC18
5Josh Strang Australia16
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Josh Toth Winstead, CT30
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT25
3Pascal Rauchenecker Austria21
4Austin Lee Bedford, IN18
5Craig Delong Morgantown, PA16
Full Standings

Other Links

Live Timing

250 Entry List

450 Entry List

Race Center

2018 Numbers

Follow Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — @racerxonline

Facebook

Other Info

Daytona International Speedway
1801 W International Speedway Blvd
Daytona, FL 32114

Main Event — 6:30 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. (local)

Tickets

Get tickets here.

Pit Party

Daytona is the perfect opportunity to get an autograph from your favorite rider and watch as teams prepare the bikes for the course. Access to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross pits is free and included with your race ticket.

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Seating CHart

Race Day Schedule

All times local.