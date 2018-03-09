Exclusive: MX vs. ATV All Out Rider Roster Reveal

The latest rendition of MX vs ATV—All Out—is set to be released on March 27 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s available for pre-order now.

The folks at THQNordic gave us the exclusive rider list this week and it features a TON of heavy-hitters. Cooper Webb, Blake Baggett, Joey Savatgy, Davi Millsaps, Austin Forkner, and more are featured. It also features former pros like Doug Henry, Stephane Roncada, Michael Bryne, and more. The game also has a complete list of arenacross, female, FMX, and ATV riders.

