GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 11
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 18
Articles

Exclusive: MX vs. ATV All Out Rider Roster Reveal

March 9, 2018 5:30pm
Exclusive: MX vs. ATV All Out Rider Roster Reveal

The latest rendition of MX vs ATV—All Out—is set to be released on March 27 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s available for pre-order now.

The folks at THQNordic gave us the exclusive rider list this week and it features a TON of heavy-hitters. Cooper Webb, Blake Baggett, Joey Savatgy, Davi Millsaps, Austin Forkner, and more are featured. It also features former pros like Doug Henry, Stephane Roncada, Michael Bryne, and more. The game also has a complete list of arenacross, female, FMX, and ATV riders.

Also, make sure to check back to Racer X Online next week where we will be releasing an exclusive trailer and preview of the game.

MX vs ATV All Out Riders Roster
MX vs ATV All Out Riders Roster