Colt Nichols Injured in Practice Crash, Out for Remainder of Supercross

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Colt Nichols announced today on social media that he will miss the remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross after breaking his humerus again in a practice crash on Wednesday.

Nichols also sustained a broken upper arm in a December practice crash. He returned for the opening round of the 250SX East Region and finished in second place. Through three rounds of the East Region, Nichols was fifth in points.

“Sometimes you want a explanation for things and you will never get one,” he wrote on Instagram. “The only thing you can do is look forward and keep chasing what you want. And I will never stop fighting for what I want. I had a practice crash on Wednesday and broke my humerus again, effectively ending my season. As soon as I can get fully healthy and have no complications with my arm, I’ll be back. It’s disheartening, not so much for myself but for my team, fans, and everybody that enjoyed watching me race supercross. But time still ticks, the sun still sets and rises, and I will be back and stronger than ever.”

Nichols injury comes only a few days after the team lost Dylan Ferrandis for the season after he sustained a broken arm and broken teeth (and possibly broken jaw) in a crash at Atlanta on Saturday.

On their Instagram account, the team said, “We will update everyone as soon as we know more of who will be filling in for them.”