On This Day in Moto: March 8

March 8 2015 Monster Energy Kawasaki's Ryan Villopoto, stung by the bad reviews of his MXGP debut in Qatar eight days earlier, went all-in at the second round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Thailand, winning the first moto with authority and then placing third in the second to claim the overall win. It would turn out to be the last professional win of the sure-pick AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer's career.

1987 At the GNC Spring National at Lake Whitney Cycle Ranch in Texas, Kawasaki Team Green's Jeff Emig was the big winner in the Senior Minicycle classes, taking five of six moto wins in his three events. Only John Kitsch II kept Emig from making it a clean sweep. The big winner in the 125 and 250 Pro classes was Lowell Thompson, also a Kawasaki Team Green rider. Other standout riders at the event included Damon Bradshaw, Eddie Hicks, Jeff Matiasevich, and Denny Stephenson. 1975 Can-Am's Jimmy Ellis won the opening round of the 1975 AMA Yamaha Super Series of Motocross, which is now known as Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Ellis topped Honda rider Rich Eierstedt and Husqvarna rider Kent Howerton. The race had a three-moto format, and Ellis' scores were 6-1-2. Howerton won the other two motos, but his middle moto doomed his chances to win with a 1-11-1 tally.

In the 500cc Class, Maico's Steve Stackable won the overall with 1-2-2 finishes, and Team Suzuki newcomer Tony DiStefano, fresh off of winning the Florida Winter-AMA Series, went 17-1-1.

1980 "Rocket" Rex Staten piloted his Yamaha to the overall win in the Daytona Supercross. Suzuki rider Marty Smith was second, followed by series points leader Mike "Too Tall" Bell, Staten's Yamaha teammate. Honda's Chuck Sun and Donnie Hansen rounded out the top five. 1986 Team Honda's Rick Johnson topped his teammate David Bailey at the Daytona Supercross. Yamaha's Broc Glover and Jim "Hollywood" Holley ran third and fourth.

In the 125 Class, Honda rider Keith Turpin of Georgia, once Kawasaki Team Green's first 80cc rider, won over Kawasaki riders Ron Tichenor of Florida and Timothy Brill of New York. 1997 Jeff Emig got his name on the Daytona Wall of Fame with his AMA Supercross win. The Kawasaki factory rider beat former three-time FIM Motocross World Champion Greg Albertyn and Team Suzuki's Jeremy McGrath to claim the honor.