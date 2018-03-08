Injury Report: Daytona

450SX

BLAKE BAGGETT — WRIST | IN

Comment: Baggett made a mistake in a rhythm section in Atlanta and sprained his wrist. It’s sore, but Baggett plans on attempting to tough it out at Daytona.

JUSTIN BARCIA — HAND | OUT

Comment: Barcia underwent surgery after sustaining a broken hand at Arlington. He’s out for Daytona but is hoping to get back on the bike before the season ends.

MATT BISCEGLIA — HAND | OUT

Comment: The hits keep coming for Bisceglia, who can’t seem to catch a break after already dealing with injuries earlier this season. Bisceglia will miss Daytona after breaking his hand in a second-corner pileup in the third 450SX main in Atlanta.

JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Bogle is in therapy after breaking his humerus and sustaining a small fracture in his L2 vertebrae in San Diego. He’s looking at getting back to racing for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

TYLER ENTICKNAP — PELVIS | OUT

Comment: There is no current timetable on Enticknap’s return after he broke his pelvis in three places while practicing.

JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT

Comment: Grant fractured his right leg during practice in Arlington. He underwent surgery and there is no exact return date set, although last week on Instagram he wrote, “Out for a few weeks and we will be back kickin’ in no time!”

JOSH HANSEN — FOOT | TBD

Comment: Hansen hasn’t raced Monster Energy Supercross in 2018 after breaking his foot at the Monster Energy Cup. It’s not clear when he’ll return to racing at this point.

FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Noren will miss the rest of the year due to a torn a ligament in his hand, which caused some bones to rotate. He’s also been dealing with some nagging ligament issues in his knee.

WESTON PEICK — HEEL, SHOULDER | IN

Comment: Peick had a spectacular crash during practice in Atlanta after clipping a Tuff Block on the face of a triple. The Alpinestars Medical Mule rushed to the scene to make sure the track, which served as a landing pad after Peick dropped in from low orbit, hadn’t incurred fatal injuries. The Tuff Block was immediately declared dead on scene. Moments later, track crews were forced to bring in several truckloads of dirt to fill the Peick-shaped crater that was left behind. Peick, despite a “bruised heel and banged up shoulder,” shrugged his shoulders, cracked his knuckles, and went about his business. He’s in for Daytona.