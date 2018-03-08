GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Supercross
Tampa
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Zach Osborne
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 10
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 10
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 11
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 17
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 17
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 18
Fox Sports to Air Rockstar Energy Arenacross Tour

March 8, 2018 2:50pm | by:
Bridgen, ON Jetwerx is pleased to announce the launch of The Rockstar Energy Arenacross Tour on Fox Sports Racing. With a following week airdate, it will be the quickest release in Canadian history. Starting this Friday, March 9, at 8 p.m. EST, watch the action from round one in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

"We are excited for the fans of the sport, the riders, and the partners. It is something Canada has needed and something that will take our sport to another level," Justin Thompson, of Jetwerx, Inc., said.

Air dates are as follows:

For more info about the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown, visit www.jetwerx.ca and www.rockstartriplecrown.com.