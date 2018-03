The List: Daytona Bike Week

It's that time of year again—time for Daytona's Bike Week. It's a week of almost every kind of motorcycle racing you can imagine, from supercross to cross-country racing, with lots and lots of street bikes thrown in for flavor. The following is a list of things to do in and around Daytona during Bike Week, with some photo suggestions courtesy of the Honda Grom we borrowed from Ray Butts of Rocky Mountain ATV/MC last year. It may not have been the biggest or fastest motorcycle there, but the purposes of seeing all of Daytona, it certainly got the job done!

Daily

9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.: Demo Rides open in Midway: Harley-Davidson, Honda, Indian, Kawasaki, Slingshot, Yamaha

9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.: Midway displays open

Daytona monster energy supercross

Saturday, March 10

Schedule

12:00 p.m.: Stadium open

12:00 p.m.–4:35 p.m.: Practice/Qualifying

6:30 p.m.–7:05 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:05 p.m.–7:55 p.m.: Heat Races

8:10 p.m.–8:30 p.m.: Last Chance Qualifiers

8:50 p.m.–9:07 p.m.: 250SX Main Event — 15 minutes/Plus 1 lap — 22 riders

9:25 p.m.–9:47 p.m.: 450SX Main Event — 20 minutes/Plus 1 lap — 22 riders

Amsoil GNCC

Friday-Sunday, March 9-11 — Round 2 — Moose Racing Wild Boar — Palatka, Florida

Schedule — Friday

9:00 a.m.: Gates Open

4:00 p.m.: ATV Registration — all classes

12:00 a.m.: Gates Close

Schedule — Saturday

6:00 a.m.: Gates Open

8:00 a.m.–9:00 a.m.: Youth ATV Race

9:00 a.m.-9:45 a.m.: Single Seat UTV Race

10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Amateur ATV Racing

1:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m.: Pro ATV Race

4 p.m.: UTV Racing

12:00 a.m.: Gates Close

Schedule — Sunday

6:00 a.m.: Gates Open

8:05–9:30 a.m.: Youth Bike Race

10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Amateur Bike Race

1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.: Pro Bike Race

Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross

Sunday-Monday, March 11-12

Schedule — Sunday

7:30 a.m.–6:00 p.m.: Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross Practice & Races

Schedule — Monday

7:30 a.m.–6:00 p.m.: Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross Practice & Races

Fly Racing ATV Supercross

Tuesday, March 13

Schedule

8:00 a.m.–8:15 a.m.: ATV Pro Timed Qualifying Practice Session 1

8:15 a.m.: ATV Amateur Practice followed by racing

Daytona TT (American Flat Track

Thursday, March 15

Schedule

2:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.: Timed Practice

4:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.: Track Prep

4:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m.: Rider Autograph Session in Yellow Garages

4:30 p.m.–5:45 p.m.: Pit Lane Open to Fans, Crossover Gates Open

6:00 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

6:30 pm–8:00 p.m.: Heat Races and Semis (Singles and Twins classes)

8:20 p.m.–8:40 p.m.: DAYTONA TT Singles Main Event / 18 Riders / 15 Laps

8:50 p.m.–9:15 p.m.: DAYTONA TT Twins Main Event / 18 Riders / 25 Laps

77th Daytona 200

Saturday, March 17

Schedule

9:30 a.m.–9:55 a.m.: DAYTONA 200 Warmup

10:00 a.m.–11:15 a.m.: CCS GT Races

11:35 a.m.–12:00 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies / Fan Walk / Autographs / Hot Pit Lane

12:40 p.m.: Sighting Lap for DAYTONA 200

1:00 p.m.: 77th Annual DAYTONA 200 (57 Laps)

Check out these photos from last year's Daytona Bike Week by Davey Coombs.