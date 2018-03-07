Q&A: Ask Ping About the 2018 Redshift MX and Redshift MXR
March 7, 2018 10:05am
Last week we had the chance to test the Alta Motors 2018 Redshift MX and Redshift MXR at Perris Raceway. Since releasing the video, we've had a ton of additional questions regarding the electric models. So, we decided to do a Q&A with David Pingree where you can ask him anything you want regarding the bikes.
All you have to do is leave a comment below and Ping will answer the best questions. Ping’s answers will be posted on Racer X Online next week.
In the meantime, check out the test video: