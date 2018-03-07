GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Supercross
Tampa
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Zach Osborne
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 10
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 10
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 11
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 17
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 17
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 18
Q&A: Ask Ping About the 2018 Redshift MX and Redshift MXR

March 7, 2018 10:05am
Last week we had the chance to test the Alta Motors 2018 Redshift MX and Redshift MXR at Perris Raceway. Since releasing the video, we've had a ton of additional questions regarding the electric models. So, we decided to do a Q&A with David Pingree where you can ask him anything you want regarding the bikes.

All you have to do is leave a comment below and Ping will answer the best questions. Ping’s answers will be posted on Racer X Online next week.

In the meantime, check out the test video: