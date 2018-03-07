GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 11
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 18
Articles

PRE-ORDER NOW | '89 High Point Tee

March 7, 2018 12:15pm | by:

Pre-Order

Dont forget to pre-order the shirt your daddy wore at the races 30 years ago on Racer X Brand now. This retro throwback is a remake of the 1989 High Point National t-shirt, with the actual photo being taken at the off-season Tokyo Supercross in 1988. The last day to pre-Order this shirt is March 12th. 

Please allow up to 3-4 weeks to receive shipment while the shirt is on pre-order status.

100% Cotton. Relaxed Fit. 

Pre-Order Now 
Pre-Order Now 