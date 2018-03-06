On This Day in Moto: March 6

March 6

1976

Suzuki's Tony DiStefano got his first-ever AMA Supercross win, not to mention Suzuki's first win in the 250 class, at the Daytona Supercross. Before this race, the only other Suzuki win in a supercross came when Roger DeCoster won the 500 class at Daytona back in 1974. Tony D topped defending champion Jimmy Ellis (Can-Am), Kawasaki's Jimmy Weinert, and Team Honda's Pierre Karsmakers and Don "Killer" Kudalski.

The Daytona SX was actually a three-moto format just like we saw last weekend at the 2018 Atlanta Supercross. DiStefano, the reigning 250 Motocross Champion, went 2-1-1 to easily win. Ellis was second with 8-3-2 scores while Weinert went 1-2-11 and finished third.

There was also a 500 Support class at Daytona, but it was no longer considered a full AMA championship like it had been the two previous years. The late Monte McCoy, a beloved Florida local riding a Suzuki, went 3-1-1 to top the veteran Barry Higgins' 8-3-5 score. Another rider that we recently lost, New York's Bob Harris, finished third with 4-6-8 finishes.

1982

Darrell Shultz won the Daytona Supercross for the second year in a row, only this time he was on a Honda. That wouldn't happen again until 2002, when Ricky Carmichael won this race for the third time in a row, the first two on Kawasaki and then in '02 on a Honda. Shultz was with Suzuki the previous season. Suzuki's Mark Barnett, the defending AMA Supercross Champion, was second, with Honda's Jim Gibson and eventual series champ Donnie Hansen following.