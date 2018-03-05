Watch: Jason Weigandt Breaks Down 250SX From Atlanta Supercross

Two different formats, but back-to-back wins for Austin Forkner in Monster Energy Supercross. The sophomore is building his case for a title, but it won't be easy to get through Zach Osborne, who came within a lap of the overall victory it Atlanta. Also, a controversial move from Forkner put Osborne on the ground in race two. Things are heating up in 250SX East Region. Jason Weigandt explains it all here.