Watch: Shift MX Debuts 3LUE Label with Hunter Lawrence

Irvine, CA — Shift MX kicked off the MXGP season in style as they debuted their all new 3LUE Label Navy/Yellow gearset with 114 Motorsports and the newest members of the Shift Syndicate, Hunter Lawrence and Bas Vaessen. Originally from Australia, Hunter has an aggressive style and laid-back attitude that compliments the brand and the rest of the team. Under the leadership of team manager and former WMX World champ Livia Lancelot, Hunter will be gunning for the MX2 FIM World Championship all year.

As the team prepared for the season to start, the Shift crew was able to make a trip over to Southern France to shoot Hunter in the latest addition to their 3LUE Label collection. They spent a few days with the 114 Motorsports crew and took in the laid-back surf vibe of the Hossegor area as the boys were full hammer down with just a few weeks of prep to go before round one in Argentina.

“To be a part of the Shift family is awesome. There is such a family-oriented feeling and you feel like the bosses and people working directly with you are just mates. Everyone is super passionate. The crew came out to France in early February for the shoot and we had some freezing cold and rainy conditions, but the boys got the job done just like they were back home in sunny California. The gear they are producing now is crazy too, it’s come so far from what I can remember as a little kid growing up. They push the limits of the design, fit, and materials, and it’s super badass!”

