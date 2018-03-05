On This Day in Moto: March 5

March 5 1977 The Atlanta Supercross began the '77 season. There was no longer a 500cc class, so all of the stars are gathered in one division. The winner of the muddy opener at Fulton County Stadium was Bob "Hurricane" Hannah aboard his Keith McCarty-tuned Yamaha.

1978 Atlanta marked the second round of the 1978 AMA Supercross Championship. The winner was Team Honda's rejuvenated Marty Tripes, winner of the very first Superbowl of Motocross back in 1972. Tripes outlasted Suzuki's Kent Howerton and Can-Am rider Rich Eierstedt, who gave the once-prominent Canadian brand its last-ever AMA Supercross podium.

1995 The AMA Motocross Championship had a new contestant in three-time FIM Motocross World Champion Greg Albertyn, who moved to America to race for Team Suzuki. While supercross took some getting used to, he was expected to be a title contender outdoors. The South African opened strong with a runner-up finish in the first moto at the Gatorback 250 National opener, as only Team Kawasaki's Mike LaRocco, the defending AMA 250 National MX Champion, stayed ahead of him to the finish. In the second moto, however, both LaRocco (collapsed front wheel at the 37:00 mark in the video below, and he gets a ride back to the pits by Brian McElroy) and Albertyn (collapsed rear wheel) broke down, opening the door for the overall win to Team Honda's Jeremy McGrath. Kawasaki's Mike Kiedrowski was second, followed by Yamaha's Jeff Emig and Honda's Doug Henry.

In the 125cc class Kawasaki's Robbie Reynard was the overall winner, with Suzuki's Damon Huffman, Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Mickael Pichon and Ryan Hughes trailing. And another pre-race favorite, Honda's Steve Lamson, also went out with a collapsed wheel on the extremely hard-pack Gatorback track.

Earlier that weekend, a few of the stars of "Amateur Day" at Gatorback included local prospects Ricky Carmichael, Davi Millsaps, Travis Pastrana (down from Maryland), and James Stewart, all on minicycles. 1983 Suzuki's Mark "the Bomber" Barnett won the Atlanta SX in the old Fulton County Stadium over Honda's Bob Hannah and Yamaha's Broc Glover, while eventual 1983 AMA/Wrangler Supercross Champion David Bailey would only finish ninth. There was not a single KTM or Husqvarna in the main event.

2016 The Daytona SX presented by Honda took place at Daytona International Speedway, with Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac putting in a wire-to-wire performance to grab his first and only win of 2016. Eventual champion Ryan Dungey stalked Tomac throughout the 20-lap main event but was never able to make a pass for the lead. Dungey’s Red Bull KTM teammate Marvin Musquin finished third.