Dylan Ferrandis Injury Update

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis confirmed on Instagram today that he sustained a broken arm and broken teeth in a crash at Atlanta on Saturday. He said they don’t know yet about his jaw, which may have been broken as well.

Following a second place finish in the first 250SX main event on Saturday night, Ferrandis clipped a Tuff Block on the face of the triple in the second main event—the same thing happened to Weston Peick in qualifying and fellow French rider Yannis Irsuti in the 250 LCQ—and landed on the face of the third jump. Ferrandis was able to get up under his own power, but did not line up for the third main event.

"Had a bad crash at Atlanta supercross hit a tuff blocks at the take off of a triple, broken arm and broken teeth, don’t know yet about my jaw." he wrote. "Quick stop to France to get big check up and surgeries..."

When we have more details, we’ll update this post.