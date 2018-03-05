Brayton, Osborne, Gardner, and Enticknap on PulpMX Show

The second Triple Crown round took place in Atlanta this past weekend and the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, comes in tonight talking all about it. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in privateer hero Adam Enticknap to co-host, talk about his ATL, his season in general, and more.

Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda’s Justin Brayton took home the win in the first main event in a great race for him and his team. Brayton ended up fourth overall on the night and has had two very good Triple Crown races this season. We’ll have JB10 on to talk about his night and more.

Rockstar Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne is defending his title so far in 2018 with the points lead and a race win. Zacho had a rough Atlanta with a couple of crashes, but he was a lap away from winning the overall and took second on the night. We’ll have “Friend of the Show” Wacko on tonight to talk about his night.

We gave Enticknap a spot for any guest of his choice and he picked privateer Carlen Gardner to come on the show to talk about his 250SX West Region series, riding 450SX in the East, and much more.

PulpMX sent Kris Keefer to Atlanta, and despite him complaining non-stop about being there, we think he had a good time. We’ll try to call him for his hot takes on ATL at some point tonight.

Jason Thomas from Fly Racing will be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

