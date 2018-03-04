GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Argentina
Articles
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 11
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 18
Articles
On This Day in Moto: March 4

On This Day in Moto March 4

March 4, 2018 6:05pm
by:

March 4

1990

Gatorback Cycle Park hosted the opening round of the 1990 AMA Pro Motocross Championship and would feature an epic battle between Honda teammates Rick Johnson and Jeff Stanton and Yamaha's Damon Bradshaw in the 250 Class. RJ was returning to the scene off his wrist-break the previous year, and was riding the #13 Honda CR250. He and Stanton would end up out front together and practically cross the finish line side by side, but Johnson held the advantage and took the overall win. No one knew that day that this would be the last win of Johnson's Hall of Fame career. 

1984 

For the first time the Gatorback National kicks off the AMA Motocross Championship schedule, with three classes on the gate. In the 500cc division, reigning AMA Supercross and 250 National Champion David Bailey would ride a works Honda against the production-based Yamaha of Broc Glover, both wearing #1 because Glover was the previous season's 500 champion and Bailey was the Grand National Champion. In this first tilt of their rivals Bailey got the win, with Glover going 3-2 to Kawasaki rider Goat Breker's 2-3.

Paul Buckley
Thom Veety

In the 125cc class showdown between reigning champion Johnny O'Mara of Team Honda and Kawasaki's Jeff Ward, it's Wardy who comes out on top in the opener, with Team Tamm Honda rider A.J. Whiting a distant third.

And giving Honda two of three wins at the Gatorback opener is Bob "Hurricane" Hannah in the 250 class. He would top Team Tamm rider in Alan King, with Suzuki's Mark Barnett third and young Honda teammate Ron Lechien fourth. 

Honda celebrated two out of three Gatorback wins this way...
Honda celebrated two out of three Gatorback wins this way...
Kawasaki needled defending champ Johnn O'Mara in bragging about Ward's win.
Kawasaki needled defending champ Johnn O'Mara in bragging about Ward's win.

2006 

In Indianapolis Suzuki's Ricky Carmichael won a fierce three-way battle ahead of Kawasaki's James Stewart and Yamaha's Chad Reed. 

In the 125 class Honda's Davi Millsaps topped Factory Connection Honda's Josh Grant and Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Christopher Gosselaar, whose father is Carmichael's mechanic. 