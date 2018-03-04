GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Argentina
Articles
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 11
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 18
Articles

Justin Hill Injury Update

March 4, 2018 7:50am | by:
Justin Hill Injury Update

Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Justin Hill wrote on Instagram that he sustained “broken toes” and is “bruised as heck” following a scary crash in the second 450SX main event last night at round nine of Monster Energy Supercross at Atlanta.

Hill was trying to triple in but opted to eject over the bars once he knew he was going to come up short. Hill landed feet first and was attended to by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit. He was unable to compete in the final main event.

In just his second 450SX race, Hill qualified second earlier in the day.

We’ll provide more information once it’s known.

Rollin the windows up Broken toes bruised as heck but I'll live

A post shared by Justin Hill (@justinhill46) on