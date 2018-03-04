Justin Hill Injury Update

Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Justin Hill wrote on Instagram that he sustained “broken toes” and is “bruised as heck” following a scary crash in the second 450SX main event last night at round nine of Monster Energy Supercross at Atlanta.

Hill was trying to triple in but opted to eject over the bars once he knew he was going to come up short. Hill landed feet first and was attended to by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit. He was unable to compete in the final main event.

In just his second 450SX race, Hill qualified second earlier in the day.

We’ll provide more information once it’s known.