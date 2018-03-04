Blake Baggett Update

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Blake Baggett will undergo more tests on his wrist tomorrow following a crash in the third 450SX main event last night in Atlanta. The team is hoping the wrist is only sprained.

Baggett was riding great all night prior to his mistake in the third main event. First, Blake nearly pulled all three holeshots, getting huge jumps and screaming out of the gate, but he came into turn one too hot and drifted wide each time. He went wide in the first race, way, way wide in the second, and then almost held tight enough to lock down the holeshot in race three, but Christian Craig slipped inside.

With three good starts Baggett was in contention for the race win. Jason Anderson knifed ahead of him in race one and Baggett stayed glued to his rear fender the rest of the way. In fact, this probably allowed Justin Brayton to win the first main event, because Anderson was too busy fending off Baggett to try to get Brayton. Blake was fourth in race two. Then in race three it came undone when Blake cased a rhythm, hurt his wrist, and went down. That ended his night.

We’ll provide an update later this week.