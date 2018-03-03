Watch: Weston Peick Hits Eject in Atlanta, Will Race
March 3, 2018 4:40pm | by: Chase Stallo
Earlier today in qualifying at round nine of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Weston Peick clipped a Tuff Block while going over a triple and lost control of his bike. The Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki rider had to eject and fell from way above the stadium floor.
Peick went to the side of the track and eventually waved the paramedics off. He returned to ride the final qualifying session and will race tonight after winning the LCQ.
Weston Peick did a few laps in this final practice, says he’s good to go for tonight. The crash was so bad the Georgia Dome actually collapsed— Racer X (@racerxonline) March 3, 2018