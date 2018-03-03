Race Day Feed: Atlanta

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. With such a fantastic season unfolding you’ll be sure to want to stay on top of the action all day, and right here is where you can do it. We’ll be updating this page all day, so be sure to check back frequently. For even more updates, be sure to keep up with us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Posts are in chronological order, so for the latest news scroll to the bottom.
Morning Report
Through the decades Atlanta has become a crown jewel in the Monster Energy Supercross--from the famous 1990 Battle of Atlanta at Fulton County Stadium to multiple classics in front of 70,000 fans in the Georgia Dome. Now the Atlanta Supercross moves to Version 3.0, inside the brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The actual Georgia Dome is now just rubble next door, but the memories remain and the Atlanta fans are ready to party as usual. Actually, the entire East Coast is. While supercross did stop in Tampa last weekend, The ATL is the defacto road trip for eastern fans from as far north as Pennsylvania and Ohio. Expect a great crowd here tonight.
This track is tight and twisty and ruts have already developed after one short practice session. It will be taxing, physically, as riders often say tight turns take more energy than gnarly obstacles. Tonight's race also reintroduces the Triple Crown format that began at Anaheim 2--three main events in each class, added up to create overall winners.
There have been some tweaks since Anaheim 2. The first two races in each class are two minutes longer than they were at Anaheim. The gaps between races have been tightened slightly, and riders now get a sighting lap before the first and third mains. Combine these tweaks with a much more demanding track compared to Anaheim 2, and this Triple Crown will look much different than the first one back in January.
First Timed Practices
As busy as this track is, we haven't seen much variation yet in the rhythms. Yesterday for press day, Cooper Webb was pulling a big quad over two tables--actually, it was a quint because there's a single in between--but no one was touching that in practice. The track has gotten pretty rutted already, but there are also hard, slick corners. The races could be won and lost based on who handles those conditions best.
In the 250s, Martin Davalos went down in the first turn literally seconds into this practice. He was up quickly. Austin Forkner led in times for a bit then Dylan Ferrandis, who has looked great all year, snatched the top spot away. It stayed nearly until the end of the session until Zach Osborne and Forkner logged late flyers to take the top spots.
No one busted out the big Cooper Webb "quint" in the 450s. Blake Baggett was on top for a lot of this session until Marvin Musquin and Eli Tomac took it away late. Weston Peick got kicked on a triple and went down SUPER hard, but (and only Peick could do this) he got back up and rode off to the pits. We'll check on his status after this.
Final Practice
This track is tough. Riders have mentioned a rare combination of slick soil and ruts together, which means it's tough to get your bike in the line you need. Jeremy Martin had a huge crash in this session, but he was able to get up okay. Jordon Smith was on top of the board early, but the best times all came late, with Dylan Ferrandis making his way to the top. He's been so good in practice this year, on a technical track, he could be en route to his first career main event win.
Somehow, someway Weston Peick made it back out for this practice despite clearing an entire triple without his bike in the previous practice. Peick says his heel hurts. The track probably has numerous injuries after taking such a hit from Weston.
The only problem for Peick was that he didn't realize with the Triple Crown format that he would have to log a top 18 time to avoid going to the daytime LCQ (normally a rider only has to worry about making the fast 40 to get into a heat race). Peick only rolled a few laps to make sure he was okay--and then became LCQ bound.
Marvin Musquin was tops in this one, making for a French sweep of the best times in both classes.
250 LCQ
The LCQs run during the day here with the Triple Crown format. But the craziness did not change from the usual. Jerry Robin got the holeshot, Nick Gaines worked his way into the lead and then Frenchman Yanis Irsuti wadded hard on a triple. He had to be taken off on a board on the Alpinestars Mule. This brought out the red flag and a restart. This was costly for Robin, who ended up in a first-turn crash and out of qualifying position. Gaines was again the one to watch in this one as he block passed his way to the front for the win. Josh Osby, Jacob Williamson and Zack Williams grabbed the transfer spots.
450 LCQ
Weston Peick ended up in the LCQ, but erased all drama but absolutely nailing his jump and holeshotting big. There was a gigantic pileup in the second turn which cost probably 10 riders a chance to even contend for a spot. Peick, Benny Bloss, Cole Martinez and Dakota Tedder were top four with Ben Lamay bringing fire and rain and anything else to get around Tedder. Then Tedder went down with two laps to go and Lamay had an easy path to the final transfer spot.