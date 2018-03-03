Supercross
Arlington
Articles
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
250SX East LCQ
  1. Nick Gaines
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Jacob Williamson
Full Results
450SX LCQ
  1. Weston Peick
  2. Benny Bloss
  3. Cole Martinez
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Argentina
Articles
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeremy Van Horebeek
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 11
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 18
Articles
Race Day Feed: Atlanta

Race Day Feed Atlanta

March 3, 2018 11:55am
by:

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. With such a fantastic season unfolding you’ll be sure to want to stay on top of the action all day, and right here is where you can do it. We’ll be updating this page all day, so be sure to check back frequently. For even more updates, be sure to keep up with us on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook. Posts are in chronological order, so for the latest news scroll to the bottom.

Morning Report

Through the decades Atlanta has become a crown jewel in the Monster Energy Supercross--from the famous 1990 Battle of Atlanta at Fulton County Stadium to multiple classics in front of 70,000 fans in the Georgia Dome. Now the Atlanta Supercross moves to Version 3.0, inside the brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The actual Georgia Dome is now just rubble next door, but the memories remain and the Atlanta fans are ready to party as usual. Actually, the entire East Coast is. While supercross did stop in Tampa last weekend, The ATL is the defacto road trip for eastern fans from as far north as Pennsylvania and Ohio. Expect a great crowd here tonight.

This track is tight and twisty and ruts have already developed after one short practice session. It will be taxing, physically, as riders often say tight turns take more energy than gnarly obstacles. Tonight's race also reintroduces the Triple Crown format that began at Anaheim 2--three main events in each class, added up to create overall winners. 

There have been some tweaks since Anaheim 2. The first two races in each class are two minutes longer than they were at Anaheim. The gaps between races have been tightened slightly, and riders now get a sighting lap before the first and third mains. Combine these tweaks with a much more demanding track compared to Anaheim 2, and this Triple Crown will look much different than the first one back in January.

First Timed Practices

As busy as this track is, we haven't seen much variation yet in the rhythms. Yesterday for press day, Cooper Webb was pulling a big quad over two tables--actually, it was a quint because there's a single in between--but no one was touching that in practice. The track has gotten pretty rutted already, but there are also hard, slick corners. The races could be won and lost based on who handles those conditions best.

Atlanta - 250SX East Group A Qualifying 1

- Atlanta, GA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Zach Osborne 53.789Abingdon, VA Husqvarna FC 250
2Austin Forkner 53.885Richards, MO Kawasaki KX250F
3Dylan Ferrandis 54.175Avignon, France Yamaha YZ250F
4Jeremy Martin 54.692Millville, MN Honda CRF250
5Jordon Smith 55.093Belmont, NC KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results

Atlanta - 250SX East Group B Qualifying 1

- Atlanta, GA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Josh Osby 56.329Valparaiso, IN KTM 250 SX-F
2Heath Harrison 56.977Silverhill, AL Honda CRF250
3Ramyller Alves 57.286Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
4Yannis Irsuti 57.308Berre L'Etang, France Suzuki Rm-z250
5Jacob Williamson 57.359Swartz Creek, MI Honda CRF250
Full Results

Atlanta - 250SX East Group C Qualifying 1

- Atlanta, GA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Michael Mosiman 57.219Sebastopol, CA Husqvarna FC 250
2Mathew Weakley 59.035Atoka, TN Husqvarna FC 250
3Samuel Redman 59.564Clarksville, TN Kawasaki KX250F
4Drayke Sizemore 59.604Tamaroa, IL Honda CRF250
5Travis Delnicki 1:00.237Woodstock Valley, CT Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

In the 250s, Martin Davalos went down in the first turn literally seconds into this practice. He was up quickly. Austin Forkner led in times for a bit then Dylan Ferrandis, who has looked  great all year, snatched the top spot away. It stayed nearly until the end of the session until Zach Osborne and Forkner logged late flyers to take the top spots.

Atlanta - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

- Atlanta, GA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Marvin Musquin 53.197La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
2Blake Baggett 53.587Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
3Jason Anderson 53.759Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
4Eli Tomac 53.820Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX450F
5Cooper Webb 54.149Newport, NC Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

No one busted out the big Cooper Webb "quint" in the 450s. Blake Baggett was on top for a lot of this session until Marvin Musquin and Eli Tomac took it away late. Weston Peick got kicked on a triple and went down SUPER hard, but (and only Peick could do this) he got back up and rode off to the pits. We'll check on his status after this.

Final Practice

This track is tough. Riders have mentioned a rare combination of slick soil and ruts together, which means it's tough to get your bike in the line you need. Jeremy Martin had a huge crash in this session, but he was able to get up okay. Jordon Smith was on top of the board early, but the best times all came late, with Dylan Ferrandis making his way to the top. He's been so good in practice this year, on a technical track, he could be en route to his first career main event win.

Atlanta - 250SX East Group A Qualifying 2

- Atlanta, GA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Dylan Ferrandis 53.384Avignon, France Yamaha YZ250F
2Austin Forkner 53.544Richards, MO Kawasaki KX250F
3Zach Osborne 53.818Abingdon, VA Husqvarna FC 250
4R.J. Hampshire 54.313Hudson, FL Honda CRF250
5Jeremy Martin 54.404Millville, MN Honda CRF250
Full Results

Atlanta - 250SX East Group B Qualifying 2

- Atlanta, GA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Heath Harrison 55.837Silverhill, AL Honda CRF250
2Ramyller Alves 56.298Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
3Josh Osby 56.832Valparaiso, IN KTM 250 SX-F
4Yannis Irsuti 56.967Berre L'Etang, France Suzuki Rm-z250
5Kyle Bitterman 57.188Lockport, NY Honda CRF250
Full Results

Atlanta - 250SX East Group C Qualifying 2

- Atlanta, GA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Michael Mosiman 55.284Sebastopol, CA Husqvarna FC 250
2Drayke Sizemore 57.833Tamaroa, IL Honda CRF250
3Travis Delnicki 58.260Woodstock Valley, CT Yamaha YZ250F
4Samuel Redman 58.521Clarksville, TN Kawasaki KX250F
5Mathew Weakley 58.958Atoka, TN Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results

Atlanta - 250SX East Combined Qualifying

- Atlanta, GA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Dylan Ferrandis 53.384Avignon, France Yamaha YZ250F
2Austin Forkner 53.544Richards, MO Kawasaki KX250F
3Zach Osborne 53.789Abingdon, VA Husqvarna FC 250
4R.J. Hampshire 54.313Hudson, FL Honda CRF250
5Jeremy Martin 54.404Millville, MN Honda CRF250
Full Results

Somehow, someway Weston Peick made it back out for this practice despite clearing an entire triple without his bike in the previous practice. Peick says his heel hurts. The track probably has numerous injuries after taking such a hit from Weston.

The only problem for Peick was that he didn't realize with the Triple Crown format that he would have to log a top 18 time to avoid going to the daytime LCQ (normally a rider only has to worry about making the fast 40 to get into a heat race). Peick only rolled a few laps to make sure he was okay--and then became LCQ bound.

Marvin Musquin was tops in this one, making for a French sweep of the best times in both classes.

Atlanta - 450SX Group A Qualifying 2

- Atlanta, GA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Marvin Musquin 51.711La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
2Justin Hill 52.100Yoncalla, OR Suzuki Rm-z250
3Eli Tomac 52.346Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX450F
4Blake Baggett 52.473Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
5Justin Brayton 52.625Fort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450
Full Results

Atlanta - 450SX Group B Qualifying 2

- Atlanta, GA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Cole Martinez 55.855Rimrock, AZ Husqvarna FC 250
2Adam Enticknap 57.115Lompoc, CA Honda CRF450
3Bradley Taft 57.161Nixa, MO Yamaha YZ250F
4Dakota Tedder 57.863Surfside, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
5Scott Champion 58.099Temecula, CA Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

Atlanta - 450SX Group C Qualifying 2

- Atlanta, GA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Bryce Stewart 1Huntington Beach, CA Yamaha YZ450F
2Lane Staley 59.131Chillicothe, OH Kawasaki KX250F
3Michael Akaydin 1:00.305Louisville, KY Kawasaki KX450F
4Steven Mages 1:00.399Sardinia, OH Kawasaki KX450F
5Brice Klippel 1:00.473Bradford, TN Honda CRF450
Full Results

Atlanta - 450SX Combined Qualifying

- Atlanta, GA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Marvin Musquin 51.711La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
2Justin Hill 52.100Yoncalla, OR Suzuki Rm-z250
3Eli Tomac 52.346Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX450F
4Blake Baggett 52.473Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
5Justin Brayton 52.625Fort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450
Full Results

250 LCQ

The LCQs run during the day here with the Triple Crown format. But the craziness did not change from the usual. Jerry Robin got the holeshot, Nick Gaines worked his way into the lead and then Frenchman Yanis Irsuti wadded hard on a triple. He had to be taken off on a board on the Alpinestars Mule. This brought out the red flag and a restart. This was costly for Robin, who ended up in a first-turn crash and out of qualifying position. Gaines was again the one to watch in this one as he block passed his way to the front for the win. Josh Osby, Jacob Williamson and Zack Williams grabbed the transfer spots.

Atlanta - 250SX East LCQ

- Atlanta, GA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Nick Gaines 57.6397 LapsRinggold, GA Yamaha YZ250F
2Josh Osby 58.078+02.535Valparaiso, IN KTM 250 SX-F
3Jacob Williamson 58.074+05.049Swartz Creek, MI Honda CRF250
4Zack Williams 58.830+05.994Elko, MN KTM 250 SX-F
5Cody Vanbuskirk 57.862+08.515Harvard, IL KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results

 450 LCQ

Weston Peick ended up in the LCQ, but erased all drama but absolutely nailing his jump and holeshotting big. There was a gigantic pileup in the second turn which cost probably 10 riders a chance to even contend for a spot. Peick, Benny Bloss, Cole Martinez and Dakota Tedder were top four with Ben Lamay bringing fire and rain and anything else to get around Tedder. Then Tedder went down with two laps to go and Lamay had an easy path to the final transfer spot.

Atlanta - 450SX LCQ

- Atlanta, GA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Weston Peick 55.7977 LapsWildomar, CA Suzuki RM-Z450
2Benny Bloss 55.711+06.308Oak Grove, MO KTM 450 SX-F FE
3Cole Martinez 56.271+11.359Rimrock, AZ Husqvarna FC 250
4Ben LaMay 56.871+13.189Anchorage, AK Honda CRF450
5Bradley Taft 57.501+23.265Nixa, MO Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results