Race Day Feed: Atlanta

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. With such a fantastic season unfolding you'll be sure to want to stay on top of the action all day, and right here is where you can do it. We'll be updating this page all day, so be sure to check back frequently. Posts are in chronological order, so for the latest news scroll to the bottom.

Morning Report

Through the decades Atlanta has become a crown jewel in the Monster Energy Supercross--from the famous 1990 Battle of Atlanta at Fulton County Stadium to multiple classics in front of 70,000 fans in the Georgia Dome. Now the Atlanta Supercross moves to Version 3.0, inside the brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The actual Georgia Dome is now just rubble next door, but the memories remain and the Atlanta fans are ready to party as usual. Actually, the entire East Coast is. While supercross did stop in Tampa last weekend, The ATL is the defacto road trip for eastern fans from as far north as Pennsylvania and Ohio. Expect a great crowd here tonight.

This track is tight and twisty and ruts have already developed after one short practice session. It will be taxing, physically, as riders often say tight turns take more energy than gnarly obstacles. Tonight's race also reintroduces the Triple Crown format that began at Anaheim 2--three main events in each class, added up to create overall winners.

There have been some tweaks since Anaheim 2. The first two races in each class are two minutes longer than they were at Anaheim. The gaps between races have been tightened slightly, and riders now get a sighting lap before the first and third mains. Combine these tweaks with a much more demanding track compared to Anaheim 2, and this Triple Crown will look much different than the first one back in January.

First Timed Practices

As busy as this track is, we haven't seen much variation yet in the rhythms. Yesterday for press day, Cooper Webb was pulling a big quad over two tables--actually, it was a quint because there's a single in between--but no one was touching that in practice. The track has gotten pretty rutted already, but there are also hard, slick corners. The races could be won and lost based on who handles those conditions best.