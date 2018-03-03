Instapics: Atlanta and More

Round nine of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship kicks off today at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
The opening round of the 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship begins this weekend in Argentina. We'll also have coverage from the MXGP opener.
Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos and videos from throughout the day.
-
@mercedesbenzstadium is quite the building. (Photos - @collin_speckner)
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
Amazing setting for the #mxgp opener in Argentina. Watch qualifying live today at 1:15 EST on MXGP-TV.com. ? @mxgp
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
@antoniocairoli hanging with the fans in Argentina on the eve of what should be an epic season of @mxgp #motocross #moto #mxgp #thisismoto Photo by Sergio Luis Clot
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
?? @honda_powersports_us @coleseely ? @shepherdphotos
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
@zacho_16 fastest in first 250 qualifying session in Atlanta. ? @kardyphoto
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
The track tonight for @supercrosslive. What do you think? ? @kardyphoto
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
After the first 450 qualifying session in Atlanta, @marvinmusquin25 sits atop the leaderboard. ? @kardyphoto
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
@marvinmusquin25 topped the 2nd 450 qualifying session and @dylanferrandis nabbed the top spot in 250s. The Frenchies brought their A-game so there's gonna be some great racing tonight. Let's hear your podium picks! #supercrosslive #supercross #DropTheGate #sxonfox ?@kardyphoto
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
@antoniocairoli and @paulsjonass41 begin their respective title defenses with wins in qualifying in Argentina. Full results on Racer X Online. ? @rayarcherphoto
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
We got a tour of the @fs1 tv truck here in Atlanta.
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
More on the @racerxonline Instagram account.