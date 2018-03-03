Supercross
Arlington
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jimmy Decotis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Supercross
Tampa
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Zach Osborne
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
Supercross
Atlanta
250SX East LCQ
  1. Nick Gaines
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Jacob Williamson
450SX LCQ
  1. Weston Peick
  2. Benny Bloss
  3. Cole Martinez
MXGP of
Argentina
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Ben Watson
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeremy Van Horebeek
  3. Clement Desalle
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 10
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 10
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 11
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 17
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 17
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 18
Instapics: Atlanta and More

March 3, 2018 10:00am

Round nine of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship kicks off today at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

The opening round of the 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship begins this weekend in Argentina. We'll also have coverage from the MXGP opener.

Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos and videos from throughout the day.

More on the @racerxonline Instagram account.